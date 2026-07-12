Swedish synth-pop group VINCE releases the single “Tomorrow” on July 8, 2026 via Echoknocks Records, the second preview of the album “Songs From The Train”.

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VINCE “Tomorrow” is the new single from the Swedish electronic pop group VINCE, released on July 8, 2026 through Echoknocks Records. “Tomorrow” is the second single from the forthcoming album “Songs From The Train”, expected later in 2026, and follows the earlier single “All I Hear”.

<a href="https://vinceelectronic.bandcamp.com/album/tomorrow" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tomorrow by VINCE</a>

VINCE bring a synth-pop that mixes pulsing synthesizers and pop melodies, built around a single lead theme. The band describes the track as an attempt to bottle a feeling: “We wrote this track together to capture pure pop euphoria. It’s about a boy and a girl being in love, and we really wanted to create something that just felt like happiness – another ultimate sing-a-long tune.”

VINCE ‘Tomorrow’ and the road to ‘Songs From The Train’

The Bandcamp release collects three versions of the song: “Tomorrow (Radio Version)”, “Tomorrow (wish it was on vinyl – remix)” and “Tomorrow (Classical Reprise)”. VINCE produced, recorded, mixed and mastered the single at the Echo Room 2 and Granit 8 Studio 1, with backing vocals by Eva-Katrine Persson and cover artwork by Linda Stensson Levin. The writing is credited to Olsson, Ivarsson and Rossi. Beyond Bandcamp, “Tomorrow” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube Music.

The single is the second taste of “Songs From The Train”, the group’s planned debut album for 2026, after the first single “All I Hear”. VINCE have said they intend to support the record by playing live.

About VINCE

VINCE is an electronic pop group based in Kristianstad, in southern Sweden. The project brings together musicians from three earlier Swedish bands: the indie group Leslies, the EBM act Autodafeh and the electronic band Endless Shame. Autodafeh formed in Kristianstad in 2007 and has issued EBM records including the 2026 single “Fastlane”; Endless Shame has worked in electronic and alternative pop since the 1990s. The shared writing credit on “Tomorrow” lists Olsson, Ivarsson and Rossi, names carried over from that circle of Kristianstad musicians.

VINCE works with a pop-oriented electronic sound rather than the harder EBM of its members’ other projects. The group releases through Echoknocks Records, a Swedish label active since 2005. “All I Hear” opened the campaign for the album “Songs From The Train”, and “Tomorrow”, issued on July 8, 2026, continues it ahead of the full-length expected later in the year.

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