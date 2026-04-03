Vikowski – Consistency (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)  

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Vikowski began as a solo project founded by Italian artist Vincenzo Coppeta and has since evolved into a trio, releasing its official debut album on Icy Cold Records earlier this year.

The album features eight tracks that are clearly rooted in Dark-Wave. The opening track feels like a warm-up, somewhat reminiscent of The Virgin Prunes. As the album unfolds, we encounter slower compositions in which the guitar establishes a distinct, melancholic atmosphere. It is the guitar that truly carries the spirit of the record.

At times, this melancholy drifts into much darker territories, occasionally echoing the sound of Joy Division.

While I wouldn’t say the entire album fully convinces me, there are nevertheless a few genuine gems to be discovered on “Consistency”. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Dedication”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/dedication

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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