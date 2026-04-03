April 3, 2026

Vikowski – Consistency (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)  

Inferno Sound Diaries April 3, 2026
Vikowski
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Vikowski began as a solo project founded by Italian artist Vincenzo Coppeta and has since evolved into a trio, releasing its official debut album on Icy Cold Records earlier this year.

The album features eight tracks that are clearly rooted in Dark-Wave. The opening track feels like a warm-up, somewhat reminiscent of The Virgin Prunes. As the album unfolds, we encounter slower compositions in which the guitar establishes a distinct, melancholic atmosphere. It is the guitar that truly carries the spirit of the record.

At times, this melancholy drifts into much darker territories, occasionally echoing the sound of Joy Division.

Vikowski (Photo by Carlotta Ghiretti)
Related newsItalian post-punk band Vikowski return with new album 'Consistency' on Icy Cold Records

While I wouldn’t say the entire album fully convinces me, there are nevertheless a few genuine gems to be discovered on “Consistency”. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Dedication”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/dedication

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