Vidna Obmana – Twilight Of Perception Redux: Volume One 1990 – 1998 (Digital/3CD Album – Zoharum)

The Belgian solo project Vidna Obmana, led by Dirk Serries, has been on hiatus for several years, yet a steady stream of releases continues to see the light of day. These are mostly reissues or live recordings, but “Twilight Of Perception” stands out as a special compilation. It brings together no fewer than 23 tracks—an impressive collection of pieces originally released on small and now-forgotten compilations, along with several previously unreleased works.

The compilation forms a surprisingly coherent whole, offering listeners the chance to (re)discover the distinctive, Experimental, and deeply Cinematic style of the artist. Most tracks have a floating, ambient character that recalls the work of ambient pioneers. As you delve deeper into the tracklist, however, you’ll also encounter darker and more ominous compositions. Vidna Obmana’s music remains enigmatic, yet meticulously crafted. Subtle piano arrangements weave through the album, and at times, flute passages emerge, inviting us on a journey through time and memory. You’ll also notice percussion parts running through some cuts.

This release is an absolute must-have for fans of this singular artist. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Cloud Streamers”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/cloud-streamers

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

