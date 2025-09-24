Vidna Obmana – Twilight Of Perception Redux Volume Two 1995 – 2002 (Digital/3CD Album – Zoharum)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

A few months ago, we were fortunate enough to discover the first part of this remarkable Vidna Obmana anthology. This second chapter offers 16 tracks that can be considered forgotten or previously unknown, many of them originally appearing only on compilations. These pieces were recorded between 1995 and 2002.

For anyone familiar with Dirk Serries’ work under his sonic alter ego Vidna Obmana, this will come as no surprise. The music presents a serene yet at times mysterious fusion of ambient and cinematic soundscapes, occasionally supported by slow, deliberate rhythms. Field recordings and an array of effects drive the atmosphere, while subtle string arrangements add an extra soaring quality. The tracks unfold gradually and, as is often the case, tend toward extended durations—sometimes a bit too long for my taste.

Vidna Obmana’s work remains inexhaustible, and this series of albums is undoubtedly a gift for all admirers of his art. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Somersaults”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/somersaults

