Gillsaw launches cover of Marilyn Manson’s ‘The Beautiful People’

The industrial metal act Gillsaw has released a cover of Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People“. “The Beautiful People” originally debuted as the lead single from the Marilyn Manson album “Antichrist Superstar”, released on September 8, 1996. The single itself was issued in January 1997 by Interscope Records.

In a reaction the band’s founding member Jole Gills says this: “The vision behind our ‘The Beautiful People’ cover stems from a unique personal connection. Marilyn Manson’s groundbreaking original, released almost three decades ago, immediately struck me. Simultaneously, the imagery from the 1932 movie ‘Freaks’, especially its legendary dinner scene, left a lasting impression. For me, the song always evoked the film. Our cover project makes this fusion explicit: the visuals (video/artwork) directly blend these influences. Sonically, it’s a tribute reimagined through the heavy GILLSAW lens – respecting the core while delivering our distinct, powerful sound.”

Gillsaw is a one-man industrial metal project helmed by Bay Area drummer and sonic experimenter Jole Gills. The project’s debut single, “Rizen”, was released in January 2025. The debut EP, “Fog Watch”, is available on all streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The EP tells the tragic story of Ian, a man descending into madness. Through a series of increasingly distorted experiences, we witness his journey from isolated lighthouse keeper to drug-addicted nomad.

