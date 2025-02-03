Veil Of Light lands new album 'Hymns of Faith and Trust'

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Young & Cold on February 14th is “Hymns of Faith and Trust”, the all new 10-track album from the Swiss synthpop / new wave duo Veil Of Light. “Hymns of Faith and Trust” comes two years after their previous album “Sundancing”.

This is the duo’s 7th studio album and it will be out on CD and also on limited black vinyl (100 copies).

The first two singles from the album are out now, “Water Guns” and “A confession“. Note that the album track “Take Shelter” is a collaboration with Carlo Onda, also known as Karl Kave.

About Veil Of Light

Veil Of Light, originating from Zurich, Switzerland, began as a solo endeavor by M in late 2012. The project debuted with a self-titled EP in May 2013, featuring six tracks The Zurich-based outfit Veil Of Light then continued as a duo and a string of singles followed with their debut album being released in 2014 on the Beläten label. In 2014 a mini album followed on Manic Depression together with the 2nd album “Ursprung”, out on the Berlin-based label Aufnahme+Wiedergabe.

4 albums were released on the Italian label AVANT! before they joined the German Young & Cold label for their 2025 album.

