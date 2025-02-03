Tachion-X releases brand new video ‘U.L.L.A-X’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via LP Art Productions is a brand new video from the Polish industrial act Tachion-X , “U.L.L.A-X”. The video follows the release of their debut album “5120”. The video immerses viewers in a post-apocalyptic, steampunk-inspired world.

Tachion-X was formed by Arkadiusz “Arek” Wachowicz, Filip Burghard, and Szymon Świerczyński, a trio that has been active in all kind of project for over 20 years.

Their debut album “5120” was released on November 29, 2024, and features tracks like “The Opposer”, “Tonight Is The Night – Serial Killer”, and “Rosemary’s Lullaby”. The new single “U.L.L.A-X” is also the opening track of the album.

You can order the band’s debut album below on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://tachion-x.bandcamp.com/album/5120">5120 by TACHION-X</a>

