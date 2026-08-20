Veda Rays release the five-track EP “You Can Do Anything” on August 28, 2026 through Alleged Records, with “Capricious Fates” as the focus track.

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Veda Rays release the five-track EP “You Can Do Anything” on August 28, 2026 through Alleged Records, the band’s own imprint. The Philadelphia group mix post-punk guitar lines with dream pop and shoegaze textures, and have named “Capricious Fates” as the focus track. The EP collects two singles already issued this year alongside three tracks not previously released on their own, and is on Bandcamp as a name-your-price pre-order.

<a href="https://vedarays.bandcamp.com/album/you-can-do-anything-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">You Can Do Anything EP by Veda Rays</a>

What is on the Veda Rays EP ‘You Can Do Anything’

The running order is “Rumination”, “True Agency”, “Hearts Behind Our Pace”, “Capricious Fates” and “You Can Do Anything”. “True Agency” went up on Bandcamp on May 29, 2026 and reached the streaming services as a single on June 18. “Hearts Behind Our Pace” followed on July 17, 2026 as a two-track release pairing it with “True Agency”.

“Capricious Fates” has not been released on its own. It carries no separate Bandcamp page, no streaming single and no video, so the EP is its first appearance. The band recorded, produced and mixed the singles themselves; no outside production or mastering credit has been published for the EP.

Alleged Records has carried every Veda Rays record since 2011 and is run by the band itself.

About Veda Rays

Veda Rays formed in Brooklyn in 2014 out of an earlier line-up that had been playing as The Veda Rays since around 2011, and now operate out of Philadelphia. The current pair are James Stark on vocals, guitar and production and Maria Joanna Bohemia on synthesisers and keyboards.

The first record under the earlier name, “Gamma Rays Galaxy Rays Veda Rays”, appeared on Alleged Records in 2011, followed by the remix EP “All Your Pretty Fates (Scott Hardkiss Remixes)” on God Within Recordings in 2012. The twenty-two-track retrospective compilation “Diamonds In Dust” went up as a Bandcamp exclusive on December 31, 2014.

Under the shortened name the band issued the “Shadow Side” EP on November 3, 2017 and the eleven-song album “For The Rest To Rest” on July 13, 2018. The singles “Rose Likes Leather” on March 19, 2021 and “Dissonance” on May 28, 2021 preceded the nine-track album “Crucial Fictions”, released on October 8, 2021, which Side-Line covered in Post-punk act Veda Rays readies new LP ‘Crucial Fictions’.

“You Can Do Anything” is the group’s first release since that album, and the first issued from Philadelphia rather than New York.

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