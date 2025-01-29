Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

San Francisco Bay Area darkwave duo Vague Lanes return with a new single, “Heptahedron”, featuring drummer Martin Atkins Martin Atkins (PiL, Killing Joke, Ministry).

Vague Lanes are Mike Cadoo (Gridlock) and Badger McInnes (Here We Burn). With “Heptahedron” they present the first single from their sophomore album, “Divergence and Declaration“. “Heptahedron” is now available on all streaming services and includes a B-side remix of the song by Portland atmospheric darkwave trio Darkswoon.

“Divergence and Declaration” will be out on March 21st on compact disc through Swiss Dark Nights and limited edition red vinyl by US imprint Viasonde.

<a href="https://vaguelanes.bandcamp.com/album/foundation-and-divergence">Foundation and Divergence by Vague Lanes</a>

Vague Lanes is scheduled to perform on February 9, 2025, at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco, alongside Everything Goes Cold and Ashes Fallen.

About Vague Lanes

Vague Lanes is a darkwave duo from Alameda, California, featuring Mike Cadoo (Gridlock, Bitcrush) and Badger McInnes (Here We Burn, After the Apex). Their music combines driving drum machines, dual bass guitars, and sparse synths, creating a sound that blends early ’90s indie grit, grunge elements, and spacey synths.

Their debut EP, “Cassette”, was released in December 2021, followed by their first full-length album, “Foundation and Divergence”, in December 2022.

In January 2025, they released the single “Heptahedron,” featuring Martin Atkins (PiL, Killing Joke, Ministry) on drums. This track is part of their upcoming album, “Divergence and Declaration,” set to release on March 21, 2025.

