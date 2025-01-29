Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Here’s a release to look out for! Berlin-based modular synthesist JakoJako (aka Sibel Koçer) has announced details of a new album, her first for Mute. “Tết 41” is set for release on limited edition vinyl and digitally on 25 April 2025. But first we get the single “Lì xì“.

“Tết 41” was recorded in Vietnam during the Tết Lunar New Year celebrations and reflects “on notions of rebirth, and the pursuit of a sonic core” so she says. The album was created with a minimal hardware set up, on just a Eurorack and a Waldorf Iridium Core. “The more you play with a single machine the more you get to know it. You’ll get muscle memory and play it more like an actual instrument, instead of treating it as a tool.”

Koçer explains: “I wanted to collect the atmospheres of Vietnam, and strip it back to my language – electronic music. I don’t have huge ties to the traditions of my Vietnamese family, so being able to experience them with my mother, and then bring the Lunar Celebration – the colourful flowers, food and customs – back to Europe through music has helped me realise how important this side of my heritage is.”

The first track released from the album is “Lì xì” (Vietnamese translation: “Lucky money”, usually referring the red envelopes gifted at Lunar New Year, today that is).

A warmly recommended release which you can pre-order below in various formats.

<a href="https://jakojako.bandcamp.com/album/t-t-41">Tết 41 by JakoJako</a>

JakoJako DJ and live dates

Sat, 1 Feb – EXT. 12: Hadone, JakoJako, Janeret, MARRØN, Sibel, Teki Latex (Lyon, Le Sucre)

Sat, 8 Feb – MUTANT. X Magasins Généraux (Paris, Magasins Généraux)

Sat, 15 Feb – Klubnacht (Berlin, Berghain | Panorama Bar | Säule)

Tue, 18 Feb – Electric Lights – Women in Electronic Music – Vol 1 – JakoJako (Live) & Katja Ruge (Berlin, Zeiss Grossplanetarium)

Sat, 5 Apr – STOOR x Circle of Live (Amsterdam, Paradiso)

Sat, 17 May – UPCLOSE 2025 (Amsterdam, Spaarnwoude – Deelplan Houtrak)

Sat, 7 Jun – Drift Festival 2025 (Nijmegen, Nyma-Terrein)

Fri, 11 Jul – Stone Techno Festival 2025 (Dortmund / Essen, Zeche Zollverein)

Wed, 30 Jul – Dekmantel Festival 2025 (Amsterdam, Amsterdamse Bos)

About JakoJako

JakoJako, born Sibel Jacqueline Koçer, is a Berlin-based electronic musician and producer renowned for her expertise in modular synthesis. Originally from Turkey, she moved to Berlin in 2012 to study nursing but soon immersed herself in the city’s vibrant techno scene. Her fascination with electronic music led her to experiment with modular synthesizers, eventually becoming a specialist at SchneidersLaden, a renowned synthesizer store in Berlin.

Her debut album “Metamorphose” was released on Bigamo Musik. She has also collaborated with artists like Rødhåd on the EP “In Vere”. In addition to her solo work, JakoJako holds a residency at the Berghain club in Berlin, where she delivers live sets.

Below are two videos showing JakoJako at work. The first one is a feature published on Telekom Electronic Beats TV.

In this episode of Patch Notes, she records a techno set from her home studio, using a compact Eurorack system with Elektron’s Octatrack and Analog Rytm.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)