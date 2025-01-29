Miss FD drops new goth-pop video ‘Curse Breaker’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark electronic artist Miss FD has just released her latest goth-pop music video for her song “Curse Breaker”. “Curse Breaker” turned out to be a dark piano piece with bare female vocals.

The accompanying music video (filmed in a Victorian mansion in Historic Old Louisville, Kentuck) follows Miss FD through a séance which releases her from a haunting apparition, “symbolizing freeing oneself from the binds and limitations of the past.”

The video is out via Quantum Release Records and was directed by long-time collaborator and friend Tas Limur. Tas Limur is a US-based fine art photographer and cinematographer, originally born and raised in Bangladesh.

You can see Miss FD live at work on March 28th in Miami (Florida) at Gramps with Ultra Sunn & Bestial Mouths.

About Miss FD

Miss FD, an underground electronic musician, artist, singer, songwriter, producer, and performer, began her project in 2009. She has since released several albums and singles that blend darkwave, cyberpunk, industrial, and dark synthpop influences.

In 2018, she collaborated with Vulture Culture on “Ashes of Stars,” followed by “Spitfire” in 2019, and “Faster Than Light” in 2020. Their latest collaboration, “Enough,” was released in January 2024.

In April 2024, Miss FD released the cyber-industrial dystopian-themed single “Syndicated,” continuing her exploration of futuristic and cyberpunk elements. It was followed by the December 2024 released music video for “Curse Breaker,” a dark piano piece filmed in a Victorian mansion in Historic Old Louisville, KY.

Throughout her career, Miss FD has maintained a constant output, debuting with the single “Together Forever” in 2009, followed by albums such as “Monsters in the Industry” (2010), “Love Never Dies” (2011), “Comfort for the Desolate” (2013), and “Transcendence” (2018).

