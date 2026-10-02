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Death Strip release their fourth single, “Flash Back,” on October 8, 2026. The duo mixes darkwave and EBM with an electro-punk edge. “Flash Back” runs at 136 BPM, built on distorted saw bass, strobing arpeggios and deadpan spoken word.

Recommend to fans of Boy Harsher, Gesaffelstein and The Prodigy. The single is scheduled to land on Death Strip’s Bandcamp and Spotify pages on release day.

About Death Strip

Death Strip pairs Jonas Moberg, a Swedish producer and drummer based on Gotland, with vocalist Culture Yob, also known as Son of Daughter, based in Hastings, England. Moberg played drums in the Swedish rock band Jumper, which released three albums and eleven singles between 1996 and 2000, and later played live drums for Paloma Faith early in her career. Culture Yob co-founded the band Gobsausage with Takalina and Miss Halski in the early 2000s, and also co-founded Charles of London, according to the band.

The two met in the 2000s and lived in neighboring warehouse flats in Shoreditch, London, where they shared a goods lift. They now live apart, Moberg on Gotland and Culture Yob in Hastings, and write and record Death Strip’s music remotely. The two have never been in the same room for a Death Strip session. “Flash Back,” released October 8, 2026, is the fourth single Death Strip has made this way.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com