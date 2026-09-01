San Diego synthpop trio Twin Ritual released the single “Suffocate” on 28 August 2026, mixed and mastered by Dave Trumfio, their first new song since 2023.

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San Diego synthpop trio Twin Ritual released the single “Suffocate” on 28 August 2026. It is the band’s first new recording since “Allie” in May 2023 and is out on Bandcamp.

Hannah Mahute wrote the lyrics and sings. Anthony Ramirez, who also plays in Glass Spells, handles synthesizers, bass and drum machine, and Antonio Estrada plays guitars. The band wrote the song together. Vocals and guitars were recorded at Chateau Trumfio, and Dave Trumfio mixed and mastered the track.

<a href="https://twinritual.bandcamp.com/track/suffocate" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Suffocate by Twin Ritual</a>

How ‘Suffocate’ sounds

The arrangement runs on a steady drum-machine pulse and wide synthesizer lines, with Estrada’s guitar set in open, measured phrases that alternate between texture and lead melody. Mahute sings in the centre of that space, moving between a soft delivery and a sharper one. The song deals with staying beside someone who is withdrawing into their own pain, and with the limits of what patience can do about it.

Dave Trumfio’s involvement links the single to a long run of American independent rock records. He founded Kingsize Soundlabs in Chicago’s Wicker Park in the 1990s and moved the studio to Los Angeles in 2000, and has produced or engineered for Wilco, Built to Spill, My Morning Jacket and OK Go. Here he handled the mix and the master.

About Twin Ritual

Twin Ritual are a three-piece from San Diego, California, built around Hannah Mahute’s vocals, Anthony Ramirez’s synthesizers and rhythm programming, and Antonio Estrada’s guitar. Their music mixes synthpop with atmospheric guitar and a slow-burning, cinematic pace.

The band’s first release, the single “Angry”, appeared on 12 October 2017. The “Hand Through The Mist EP” followed on 9 February 2018. “Norma Jean” arrived as a single on 29 October 2019, and “Allie” on 5 May 2023.

Ramirez is also a member of Glass Spells, the San Diego synthpop project Side-Line has covered separately. Twin Ritual’s own releases have all been issued independently rather than through a label.

“Suffocate” ends a three-year gap in the band’s discography. No album or EP has been announced to follow it.

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