Tribute to Legendary Pink Dots/Tear Garden coming out via Coitus Interruptus Productions: ‘Love Notes to a Velvet Apocalypse’

Coitus Interruptus Productions in association with Auricle Media are currently working on a very special non-for-profit tribute album for the prolific Legendary Pink Dots and Tear Garden. In the last 40 years Legendary Pink Dots released well over 30 different albums touching on various styles and genres. Also the Tear Garden have left their mark on a multitude of electronic musicians over the last 30+ years.

Tear Garden was initially formed by Edward Ka-Spel of The Legendary Pink Dots and cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy in 1985. The duo released 7 heavily influential mind bending albums and many other collections and singles.

This special tribute compilation is titled “Love Notes to a Velvet Apocalypse” and will feature a wide range of various artists and genres from around the world, such as post-punk, industrial, ambient and experimental. It’s not the first time that Coitus Interruptus Productions has gone into tribute modus. The label released 3 tribute compilations already for artists such as Fad Gadget (released through Cleopatra Records), Cabaret Voltaire (released through Metropolis Records) and Klinik/Dive and ABC (released through Coitus Interruptus Productions). Auricle Media has been behind several large scale industrial music compilations as well, and is currently the marketing branch of the Crunch Pod Label based out of Los Angeles.

Check here for more information on Coitus Interruptus Productions.

