Exclusive premiere new The Mystic Underground single video ‘Tempted by the Sounds of Violence’

“Tempted By The Sound Of Violence” is a brand new video and single from The Mystic Underground, a band which has been featured quite a lot on Side-Line since the magazine went online in 1997. The track was written especially as “a bit of an anthem to those who still dream and live out there on the periphery of it all” so frontman Vladimir Valette says.

Here’s the brand new video:

The Mystic Underground consists of singer Vladimir Valette and producer Benedetto Socci. Together, the two offer indie electronic pop “with inspiration found in the sounds of machines with the warmth and immediacy of the hummable melody”. Through this single and video the New York based band announces its forthcoming EP “Simple Minds, Simple Pleasures” which will be out on the 27th of September on the band’s Stereosonic label.

You can pre-order the EP right here from the band’s Bandcamp page. For more info, do check out The Mystic Underground on Facebook, Tumblr and Instagram.

<a href="http://themysticunderground.bandcamp.com/album/simple-minds-simple-pleasures-ep">Simple Minds, Simple Pleasures EP by The Mystic Underground</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.