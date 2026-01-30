Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Toronto post-punk duo Traitrs will release their fourth album “Possessor” in Europe as a dedicated EU edition via Icy Cold Records on 13 March 2026, with distribution handled by Audioglobe. The album follows 2021’s “Horses in the Abattoir” and arrives as both a limited cream white vinyl LP and a standard digipak CD.

The European LP edition of “Possessor” is limited to 500 copies on cream white vinyl and includes a printed insert. The EU CD edition arrives as a 3-panel digipak, carrying the same 10 tracks as the LP.

<a href="https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/icr170-traitrs-possessor-european-edition" rel="noopener">ICR170 – TRAITRS "POSSESSOR" – European Edition by Icy Cold Records</a>

“Possessor” was produced by long-time collaborator Josh Korody (The Beaches, The Dirty Nil, Japandroids, Tanya Taqaq, F*cked Up) and mastered by Matt Colton (The Cure, Depeche Mode, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Dua Lipa, Blur etc).

The band has shared audio-only clips on YouTube in the run-up to the album: “Burn In Heaven” and “I Was Ill, You Were Wrong“.

“Possessor” will also be out as a first-pressing black LP, several limited CD editions, cassette variants and a vinyl/CD bundle issued through Furniture Records.

About Traitrs

Traitrs is a Toronto, Canada-based post-punk/darkwave duo formed in 2015 by Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker. The pair initially treated Traitrs as a recording project, working with producer Josh Korody at Candle Studios from early 2016 onward.

Traitrs released their debut album “Rites and Ritual” in 2016, followed in 2017 by the EP “Heretic” and the mini-album “Speak In Tongues,” which were issued through labels including Pleasence Records and Manic Depression and circulated via vinyl, cassette and digital formats. In May 2018 they delivered the full-length “Butcher’s Coin,” later supplemented by the alternate “Butcher’s Coin Red” edition.

In 2021 Traitrs issued two releases in quick succession: the EP “The Sick, Tired and Ill” and the album “Horses in the Abattoir,” with the latter presented via Freakwave and Metropolis Records.

From 2020 onwards Traitrs became a regular presence on festival and tour line-ups. They also were tour support for VNV Nation’s “Electric Sun” North American leg.

As of 2026 the current lineup remains the founding duo of Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker.

Chief editor of Side-Line

