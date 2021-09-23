Canadian post-punk act post-punk act Traitrs to launch new album, check out 2 album tracks already

There must be some post-punk in the drinking water in canada… Out via Freakwave on November 19 is the new album from the Canadian post-punk act Traitrs: “Horses in the Abattoir”. The release will be out on CD and vinyl. The band is known for mixing emotive melodies, propulsive rhythms, angular guitars and dark cinematic electronics into one complete mix.

Traitrs consists of Sean-Patrick Nolan and Shawn Tucker, the duo formed the band during the summer of 2015 in Toronto, Ontario Canada and released their debut in April 2016. They then released the LP “Butcher’s Coin” via Pleasence Records / Manic Depression / Alchera Visions in May 2018.

The bands that influenced the duo most are New Order, Tears For Fears, Phillip Glass, Protomartyr, Talk Talk, The Smiths, Placebo, The Cure… and so on. The band explains how especially Phillip Glass inspired them to write the album track “Oh, Ballerina” .

Nolan: “While on tour, I became obsessed with the minimalist composer Phillip Glass. His music completely changed the way I thought about melodies and composition. That’s how “Oh, Ballerina” started, as this minimal and abstract piano piece with some atmospheric textures and very little else. I played it for Shawn and he liked it so we took it to rehearsal and recorded a 10 minute demo. I had insomnia a few nights later and decided to listen to the demo very late at night and mid-way through the improvised recording, it was like the song suddenly revealed itself to me. Like a crack in the sky, I suddenly heard the drums and bass in my head and realized that what we worked on was literally just the beginning. At 3 am, I grabbed my laptop, quickly programmed some drums and we finished scripting it all the next day. We opened all of our fall 2019 shows with ‘Oh, Ballerina’ just to study the audience’s reaction to see if it held up with the rest of our catalogue and it always did.”

Check out “Oh, Ballerina” below.

And this is their latest single, “Magdalene”.