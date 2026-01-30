Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Electro-industrial group Damage Control has released the new single “Rage (with Leæther Strip)” via Metropolis Records. The “Rage” single introduces the upcoming second Damage Control album “Oblivion Grid”, with the core line-up of Bill Barsby, Richard Thacker and Alex Wise in Australia joined by Markus App in Germany. The project again works with Canadian producer Chris Peterson and engineer Greg Reely, who continue the studio partnership established on the debut “Ultranoia” and the remix collection “Hypernoia The Remixes”.

The band describes the collaboration with with Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen as a continuation of their long-standing connection to the early 1990s industrial and darkwave club culture, saying: “We like working with guest singers and have always loved Leaether Strip since the early ’90s industrial and darkwave club scenes. We were curious to hear what the combination of our song, Claus’ vocal and Chris’ production would sound like.”

Producer Chris Peterson comments on the project’s return, adding that “ever since my first conversations with Bill Barsby over a decade ago that led to the first Damage Control album, I believed in the project and that he was making music from his heart that was something special.”

About Damage Control

Damage Control is an industrial electronic remote collaboration project formed in 2012, bringing together transoceanic songwriters and producers. The core line-up consists of Bill Barsby (originally from the UK, now based in Melbourne, Australia), Alex Wise (Sydney, Australia), Richard Thacker (originally from the UK, now in Sydney) and Tom Slug (Vancouver, Canada), with recurring contributions from guests such as Markus App (Karlsruhe, Germany) and Craig Saunders. From its inception, Damage Control has worked as a studio-focused collective, exchanging stems between continents with a sound that is heavily inspired by EBM, industrial and darkwave.

The project’s debut album “Ultranoia” appeared in 2017 on Rarefraction Records as an 11-track CD and digital release, mixed and produced by Chris Peterson with final audio work by Greg Reely. In a Side-Line review, our very own Inferno Sound Diaries noted that “Damage Control sounds inspired by EBM. It’s not the hard-core EBM approach, but an intelligent and sophisticated composition,” putting the record alongside acts such as In Strict Confidence, Skinny Puppy and Portion Control.

Three years later the group issued “Hypernoia The Remixes“, a companion release featuring reworks of “Ultranoia” material by artists including Phil Western, Gin Devo, Tom Slug, Slighter, Manufacture, Ehsan Gelsi, Sirus and Markus App.

“Rage (with Leæther Strip)” marks Damage Control’s first release through Metropolis Records and serves as the public introduction to “Oblivion Grid”. Peterson ais gain handling production and Reely is responsible for the final sonic work.

