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Cliff and Ivy, the goth duo from Anchorage, Alaska, released their ten-track album “Angels Eyes” on August 7, 2026, on the band’s own label, House of Extreme Darkness. The record revisits classic goth rock while adding deathrock, post-punk and metal elements.

<a href="https://cliffandivy.bandcamp.com/album/angels-eyes-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Angels Eyes by Cliff and Ivy</a>

“Angels Eyes” runs “Lockdown”, “The Healer”, “The Raven and The Wolf”, “Tidalwaves”, “Of Love and The Rain”, “Kiss of Death”, “Black Pyramid”, “The Collapse”, “Stone and Mind” and “Propaganda”, with a digital/CD bonus track, “The Healer Alt Mix”. The album is available on streaming platforms, CD and vinyl, with physical media, merchandise and downloads sold through the band’s Bandcamp page.

Cliff Livingston wrote and arranged the songs and plays guitars and bass, while Ivy Silence handles lyrics, vocals, art and design. The sessions brought in guest drummer Tom Coyne, who also plays in 45 Grave and Kommunity FK, and multi-instrumentalist Paul Roessler, known for his work with the Nina Hagen Band and The Screamers, who produced, engineered, mixed and played keyboards, piano and synth on the record at Kitten Robot Studio in Los Angeles. Maor Appelbaum, a Grammy-nominated engineer, mastered the album.

‘The Raven and The Wolf’ and the album’s themes

“The Raven and The Wolf” pairs piano, rock drums and guitar riffs around the image of a raven and a wolf as archetypal lovers. “We wanted to capture the feeling of love that’s wild, eternal, and a little dangerous,” Ivy Silence said of the song. “It’s about finding someone who sees your shadow and still chooses to stay.”

“The Healer” honors a nurse who spent decades caring for children and families in remote parts of Alaska, built around piano and guitar swells. “Lockdown” addresses isolation and confinement through distorted guitars and pounding rhythms, while “Propaganda” carries a political edge and “Kiss of Death” leans into deathrock with the line “Everything born begins to decay.”

About Cliff and Ivy

Cliff Livingston and Ivy Silence, originally from New Jersey, have made music together since the 1980s, working through hardcore, post-punk and experimental projects before settling in Anchorage in 1993. They formed Cliff and Ivy in 2011 and built their catalogue independently from Alaska, drawing on ritual imagery and the state’s wilderness for their sound and visuals.

The duo released the EP “Bring Us The Night” in 2021, followed by the single “Die Tonight” in 2023 and “We Ignite“, a collaboration with a guitarist from The Smithereens, later that year. In 2024 they issued “Sinister Stars” on vinyl with several collaborators, and in October 2025 they previewed the new record with the two-track EP “Angels Eyes: Singles“. “Angels Eyes”, released August 7, 2026, is their first full album since “Sinister Stars” and continues the collaborative approach of past releases, with credits from Tom Coyne and Paul Roessler among others.

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