Industrial post-punk act Heartworms announces debut EP, new single/video ‘Retributions Of An Awful Life’ out now

(Photo by Camille Alexander) Out 24 March on the Speedy Wunderground label is the debut EP from the industrial post-punk act Heartworms. But before that we get the new single and video (created with Niall Trask and Dan Matthews) for ‘Retributions of an awful life’.

The project is based in South London and this new single is the follow up to Heartworms’ debut single “Consistent Dedication”.

Here’s the video for “Retributions Of An Awful Life”.