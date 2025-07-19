Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The world-renowned Tomorrowland music festival, held annually in Boom, Belgium, was rocked by a devastating fire earlier this week that destroyed its iconic main stage just days before the event’s opening on July 18, yesterday that is. Despite the setback, organizers swiftly constructed an emergency stage to keep the festival on track. However, today the Tomorrowland 2025 edition had a first drug-related death.

Drug-related death overshadows start Tomorrowland 2025 edition

On the festival’s opening day on July 18 a festival-goer died after what seems to be a drugoverdose. The 35-year-old Canadian woman became unwell at the Dreamville campsite and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Authorities suspect drug use.

The death of the 35-year-old Canadian woman at Tomorrowland 2025 was not the first death in the festival’s history. Previous incidents include:

In a statement, organizers said: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and are cooperating fully with authorities to understand the circumstances. The safety and well-being of our attendees remain our top priority.”

2018: Two women, a 33-year-old from the Czech Republic and a 26-year-old from India, died due to water intoxication linked to ecstasy use.

2019: A 27-year-old Indian man died, with initial findings indicating a drug-related cause.

2021: A British festival-goer passed away due to a drug overdose.

2023: Two deaths occurred – a 26-year-old employee (suspected drug-related) and a 35-year-old Thai man (cause unclear).

Unlike in previous editions, the authorities did not deploy a drug squad to the festival this year due to insufficient budget allocation. During the 2024 edition, 29 dealers were caught and 466 festivalgoers were fined for drug possession.

Fire engulfs main stage, toxic fumes raise concerns

On Wednesday, July 16, a massive fire broke out at Tomorrowland’s Orbyz Mainstage, a centerpiece of the festival known for its elaborate design and immersive experience. The blaze began around 6:00 PM local time and quickly consumed the structure. Videos shared on social media showed intense flames and thick black smoke. Fireworks stored for the stage’s pyrotechnic show were heard detonating during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Local emergency services responded quickly. Firefighters and a police helicopter were dispatched to contain the blaze and protect surrounding forest and residential areas. Around 1,000 staff members were evacuated safely. While residents were urged to keep windows closed due to smoke, officials later confirmed that the fumes were not toxic.

The Orbyz Mainstage was the result of a two-year effort by 32 artists from 10 countries and was described as a “living, breathing world” representing the creative spirit of the festival.

Emergency stage rebuild saves the Tomorrowland 2025 edition

In the wake of the fire, Tomorrowland organizers mobilized rapidly to keep the festival on schedule. A replacement stage was constructed in under 48 hours and was ready for the event’s launch on Friday, July 18, though with a two-hour delay.

The festival went ahead as planned, and will be hosting 400,000 attendees over two weekends and featuring performances from global EDM acts including David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, and Charlotte de Witte.

If the new stage had not been completed in time, organizers were prepared to relocate performances to the Gathering Stage in the Dreamville campsite. By Saturday however, all areas of the festival grounds were operational.

