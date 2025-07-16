July 24, 2025

Massive fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage just days before festival opening – Festival is not canceled

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 16, 2025
Massive fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage just days before festival opening

Massive fire destroys Tomorrowland main stage just days before festival opening

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

UPDATE: Tomorrowland goes ahead despite the devastating fire, organization confirms: “We’ll still make it a beautiful festival without the main stage.”

A fire broke out on the main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium, this evening, just two days before the event’s scheduled start on July 18. The blaze, which has engulfed the iconic main stage, is still not under control, according to local fire services.

Videos circulating on social media show towering flames and thick black smoke billowing from the stage, accompanied by the sound of fireworks detonating, likely stored near or under the structure.

The fire would later on engulf the complete stage.

The main stage is left completely destroyed.

Tomorrowland 2025 will not be canceled

The main stage, considered the “crown jewel” of Tomorrowland, is a centerpiece of the festival, designed to reflect this year’s theme, “The World of Orbyz”. Construction of the elaborate set began in 2023, involving 35 artists from 10 countries, and was moved to the festival site in Boom’s De Schorre terrain in May. The stage was intended for use not only in Belgium but also for Tomorrowland Brazil later this year. However, the fire has left the structure almost completely destroyed, raising serious questions about the festival’s immediate future. However, the organization has confirmed that the festival will take place despite the fire.

Tomorrowland 2025 edition (Photo by Zoe London)
Related newsTomorrowland 2025 faces first drug-related death

Festival spokesperson Debby Wilmsen confirmed the fire’s location near the main stage and stated that approximately 1,000 workers were on-site preparing for the event when the blaze broke out. All personnel have been evacuated, and priority is being given to their safety. Authorities have not yet reported any injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke, which is not toxic but considered a nuisance, according to a BE-Alert issued in the Antwerp region. Firefighters are deployed in large numbers but have yet to contain the blaze.

Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic dance music festivals, attracts around 400,000 attendees from over 200 countries across two weekends (July 18–20 and July 25–27). The 2025 edition was set to feature acts like Charlotte de Witte, who was slated to make history by opening and closing the main stage on the same day (July 19), alongside artists such as Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Afrojack.

In 2017 the main stage of Tomorrowland Barcelona went up in flames as well. It prompted the evacuation of 22,143 fans. That stage was also completely destroyed by the fire.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

The Breath Of Life interview: 'Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny'

The Breath Of Life interview: ‘Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Massive Ego

Massive Ego release new single ‘Man Become Monster’ via Out Of Line

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
-ii- (Photo by Benjamin Racine)

-ii- unveil new single ‘The Birth of Venus’ ahead of sophomore LP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Nihon No Wave Vol. 1 & 2 reissued on vinyl via Mecanica - Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement compiled

Nihon No Wave Vol. 1 & 2 reissued on vinyl via Mecanica – Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement compiled

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Visible Sound release experimental sound project 'Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy' via Soleilmoon

Visible Sound release experimental sound project ‘Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy’ via Soleilmoon

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025