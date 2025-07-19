Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The new edition of the long-running “Castle Party” compilation is set for release on July 25 in digipack CD format via Alchera Visions. This collection marks the official audio companion to Poland’s leading dark alternative festival, Castle Party Festival, held annually since 1994.

“Castle Party 2025” assembles 19 tracks capturing the festival’s signature mix of darkwave, post-punk, gothic rock, electro-industrial, and atmospheric metal. Alongside established acts such as Ultra Sunn, Psyclon Nine, Aesthetic Perfection, Lovelorn Dolls, and Corpus Delicti, the compilation also features emerging projects spanning Europe and North America.

Tracklist Castle Party Festival 2025 edition compilation:

Myrkur – “Juniper” Antimatter – “Angelic (Parallel Matter)” Swallow The Sun – “MelancHoly (Holy Edit)” Corpus Delicti – “Chaos” Lovelorn Dolls – “Beautiful Chaos” Nobody’s Wolf Child – “The Devil’s Gold” Estetica Noir – “Burnout” Date At Midnight – “Rendez-Vous” Je T’aime – “Whispers (Lost in the Echoes)” Darkways – “I Like the Night (And the Night Likes Me)” The Sweet Kill – “Blood Red Roses” The Awakening – “See You Fall (Castle Party Mix)” The Last Decade – “Vigilance” Scream Silence – “Art Remains” Aesthetic Perfection – “Summer Goth (Summer of ’24 Version)” Red Emprez – “What is Good to Me (Radio Edit)” Ultra Sunn – “Broken Monsters” H.EXE – “The Sunless Tides (Dawn of Ashes Remix)” Psyclon Nine – “Taxidermy”

About Castle Party Festival

The Castle Party Festival is one of the largest and most prominent dark independent music festivals in Central and Eastern Europe, held annually in mid-July at the historic Bolków Castle in Bolków, Poland. Since its inception in 1994, the festival has grown from a small event at Grodziec Castle to a major international gathering, attracting thousands of fans of gothic rock, gothic metal, industrial, darkwave, post-punk, and related genres. The 2025 edition, marking its 30th anniversary, was held on July 10-13.

The festival began in 1994 at Grodziec Castle with about 300 attendees and five bands, some of whom were just starting out. Due to its growing popularity, it moved to Bolków Castle in 1997 to accommodate larger crowds, which now number several thousand each year.

The Castle Party Festival features a diverse lineup of over 40 bands across genres such as gothic rock, industrial, darkwave, post-punk, and doom metal. The 2025 lineup included acts like Aesthetic Perfection (USA, electro-industrial), Gothminister (Norway, gothic industrial metal), Lovelorn Dolls (Belgium, gothic metal), Corpus Delicti (France, coldwave), Ultra Sunn (Belgium, darkwave), and Polish bands like H.EXE and Stygmatia. Performances take place on multiple stages, including the main stage at Bolków Castle and a secondary stage at the Old Evangelical Church.

Beyond music, Castle Party offers a variety of cultural and social activities, including themed rallies, pool parties, workshops, film screenings, and gothic art exhibitions. Nightly after-parties at local clubs like Hacjenda feature DJ sets, extending the festivities into the early hours. The festival is also family-friendly, with entertainment areas for children, making it accessible to a wide audience.

