V/A Forms Of Hands 24 (Digital/CD – Hands)

“Forms Of Hands” is far more than just a simple label compilation. It is, and continues to be, a prominent annual music festival organized by the German Hands label —a true high mass of industrial music. This year’s edition took place in April and, as always, culminated in the release of a new compilation.

The compilation features 14 bands, offering —as usual— a balanced mix of long-standing standard-bearers and emerging or newly signed acts. It includes only projects that released fresh material this spring. What makes this compilation so remarkable is, once again, the fact that all the tracks were created exclusively for it. Be honest —what other label still does that these days? Exclusivity here goes hand in hand with quality, which is hardly surprising when you consider the lineup: Monolith, Orphx, Proyecto Mirage, Sylvgheist Maëlström, Statiqbloom + Blush Response, Mono No Aware, Vullvektor, and Maschinenkrieger KR52, to name a few. Other promising contributors include Siamgda + Marie, Incendie, Templer, Espêctra Negra, Talvekoidik, and let’s not forget Supersimmetria. These artists represent the contemporary Industrial spectrum, often infused with hard Techno elements, while also incorporating Trance, Ritualistic undertones, and, of course, good old Rhythmic+Industrial. Personally, my favorites this year are Monolith, Orphx, Nullvektor, Incendie, but especially Sylvgheist Maëlström.

Hands continues to embody the essence of Industrial music —and that’s exactly why this compilation is more thrilling than ever. (Rating:8½).

Listen to Sylvgheist Maëlström: “Wrinkles”:

https://handsofficial.bandcamp.com/track/wrinkles

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

