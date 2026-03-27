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Italian shoegaze/post-punk band Kodaclips today releases the digital single “Pirouette” via Bronson Recordings. The track arrives with a new video and follows “27”, the first single from the band’s new collaboration with the Italian label. The new material also introduces Linda Capuano as the band’s lead singer.

The band says this about the new single: “Pirouette was written with a sense of nostalgia in mind: the feeling that can surface some time after losing someone, when you’re no longer sure whether you miss that person or who you were back then.”

Self-produced by the band, “Pirouette” was mixed by Andrea Volpato at Fox Recording Studio in Seattle and mastered by Manuel Volpe at Okum Produzioni. Musically the song moves between shoegaze and post-punk.

The video was filmed at Alablaster Studio in Rimini. It was directed and edited by Linda Capuano and Samuele Bernardi, with cinematography by Martina Fabbri and Leonardo Gasperoni. The clip features the band in a rehearsal-space setting and combines performance footage with processed ballet imagery tied to the title.

“Pirouette” is available now as a digital single.

About Kodaclips

Kodaclips is a shoegaze/alternative band from Cesena, Italy and was founded in 2021. The current lineup is Lorenzo Ricci on guitar, Sonny Sbrighi on bass, Linda Capuano on lead vocals, Francesco Casadei Lelli on drums and synthesizers, and Samuele Bernardi on guitar.

Their debut album, “Glances”, was released on October 11, 2022 through Overdub Recordings. The album was produced by the band, recorded and mixed by Lorenzo Ricci, and mastered by Andrea Scardovi at Duna Studio. The record established the band’s early guitar-led mix of shoegaze and alternative rock.

Kodaclips followed with “Gone Is The Day” on September 6, 2024 via Sister9 Recordings. That album was produced by the band and mixed and mastered by James Aparicio. Around that period the group played support dates for A Place to Bury Strangers and later Slowdive in Italy, while also touring in the UK, Belgium, France, Switzerland, and parts of Eastern Europe.

A December 2024 appearance at Festival Passatelli in Bronson led to the start of the band’s collaboration with Bronson Recordings. That partnership produced the 2026 single “27” and now “Pirouette”. The new material also introduces Linda Capuano as the band’s lead singer.

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