Out on vinyl, CD and digital on Mute, 16 May 2025 is the Throbbing Gristle live album “Live at the Volksbühne Berlin, New Year’s Eve 2005”. The 11-track live album was originally available on the recent box set, “TG Berlin”, which chronicled unreleased work recorded around a series of live events curated by the band at the Berlin Volksbühne in 2005/2006.

Recorded 20 years ago at the New Year’s Eve show at the Volksbühne, the album previewed five songs from “Part Two: The Endless Not”, the band’s first album in 27 years, several years before its release. The set also included “Convincing People“, “Almost a Kiss“, “Slug Bait”, and “Hamburger Lady”.

“TG Berlin” and “Live at the Volksbühne Berlin, New Year’s Eve 2005”, are the latest releases in an ongoing collaboration with Mute.

About Throbbing Gristle

Throbbing Gristle formed in 1975 and for the next six years they fully delivered on punk’s failed promise to explore extreme culture as a way of sabotaging systems of control. During that time, they released records such as “The Second Annual Report Of Throbbing Gristle” (1977), “D.O.A The Third And Final Report Of Throbbing Gristle” (1978), and “20 Jazz Funk Greats” (1979) and were also named “wreckers of civilisation” by the Conservative MP Nicholas Fairbairn in 1976.

In 2004, Throbbing Gristle, Chris Carter, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (1950-2020) and Peter ‘Sleazy’ Christopherson (1955-2010), regrouped and the following six years became a period of renewed creativity for the band which returned back in the studio after 20 years.

They also embarked on a series of live performances that included the Coachella and Primavera festivals, Tate Modern, and Heaven, and produced several albums, including “TG Now” (2004), and “Part Two: The Endless Not” (2007), as well as a 3-day “studio installation” at the ICA before disbanding in 2010.

