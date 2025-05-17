They Die – Darkroom Session (Digital/CD Album – Swiss Dark Nights)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Italian Dark-Wave/Post-Punk combo They Die has released three albums so far, all of which have drawn attention. At the end of last year, they returned with “Darkroom Session”, a collection of previously released tracks, now reinterpreted and recorded live in the studio.

The result is astonishing—the songs feel more intimate yet remain instantly recognizable. The band delivers high-quality dark Post-Punk reminiscent of the golden days of The Sisters Of Mercy and Bauhaus. Their cover of “The Passion Of Lovers” is no coincidence; it sounds as though they could have written the song themselves, making it far more than just a tribute.

They Die combines typically dark, 80s-style guitar riffs and deep bass lines with electronic arrangements that bring an elevating quality—especially in the choruses. The vocals are cavernous and immersive, adding another layer of depth to the work. What we get is a series of exceptional tracks, each one strong enough to stand on its own. This album also reflects the band’s stage experience and their deep obsession with their craft. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Sick Boy”:

https://swissdarknights.bandcamp.com/track/sick-boy-2

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

