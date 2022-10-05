The Spiritual Bat – Mission:Create (Album – Swiss Dark Nights)
Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This is the fifth studio album by…
Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This is the fifth studio album by Italian Gothic formation The Spiritual Bat. Previous works have been released by Alchemisti Music and mainly Danse Macabre Records. A live album was already released by Swiss Dark Nights.
Content: The album sounds in the tradition of the band. A perfect mix between Dark-Wave reminiscences reminding me of The Skeletal Family (for the guitar playing) and a Dark-Goth/Rock approach. The songs are driven by female vocals injecting a true bewitching effect to the production.
+ + + : The Spiritual Bat stands for passion, which is emerging from the vocals and the guitar. There’s a bombastic touch running through the work creating a very personal approach. This is a fully enjoyable production without real potential hits, but cool songs.
– – – : The songs are missing little details to become potential hits. It’s maybe about choruses, which don’t have a true elevating effect. I also regret that the album features only 9 songs.
Conclusion: The spiritual Bat is a warrant for well-crafted Goth-Rock music with a personal approach.
Best songs: “Sanctu”, “To The Kuiper Belt”, “Heroes Anymore”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/thespiritualbat.band.page
Label: www.facebook.com/Swiss-Dark-Nights-Records-348565442615812
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether