The Spiritual Bat – Mission:Create (Album – Swiss Dark Nights)

October 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave. Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl. Background/Info: This is the fifth studio album by…

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the fifth studio album by Italian Gothic formation The Spiritual Bat. Previous works have been released by Alchemisti Music and mainly Danse Macabre Records. A live album was already released by Swiss Dark Nights.

Content: The album sounds in the tradition of the band. A perfect mix between Dark-Wave reminiscences reminding me of The Skeletal Family (for the guitar playing) and a Dark-Goth/Rock approach. The songs are driven by female vocals injecting a true bewitching effect to the production.

+ + + : The Spiritual Bat stands for passion, which is emerging from the vocals and the guitar. There’s a bombastic touch running through the work creating a very personal approach. This is a fully enjoyable production without real potential hits, but cool songs.

– – – : The songs are missing little details to become potential hits. It’s maybe about choruses, which don’t have a true elevating effect. I also regret that the album features only 9 songs.

Conclusion: The spiritual Bat is a warrant for well-crafted Goth-Rock music with a personal approach.

Best songs: “Sanctu”, “To The Kuiper Belt”, “Heroes Anymore”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/thespiritualbat.band.page

Label: www.facebook.com/Swiss-Dark-Nights-Records-348565442615812


