Sever The Servants – Sever The Servants (Album – Produkt 42 Productions)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, EBM, Experimental. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Sever The Servants resulted from the collaborative efforts…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, EBM, Experimental.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Sever The Servants resulted from the collaborative efforts between American artists Hide Tepes (Carrion) and Mike Nolen (Hitchcock Guillotine, Long After Midnight). After having released a few singles they now have this album -which rather looks as a mini-album, ready.
Content: The sound is a sonic osmosis between old-styled EBM and Industrial music. The main characteristic is the slow tempo and the dark, overwhelming, atmosphere hanging over the work. The vocals have been produced in a ghost-like way.
+ + + : Sever The Servants deals with an atypical music format, which is not easy to label. It however shows the originality of the band. I don’t want to compare the band to another, but I think this is the kind of production appealing for fans of Instans. There’s a similar approach in the experiment with EBM. It also has a minimal touch I like.
– – – : The work is missing a true climax.
Conclusion: Sever The Servants is a project I want to keep an eye on; this is the kind of composition I like for being out of the box.
Best songs: “Dread Bloom”, “Cruel World”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/severtheservants
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether