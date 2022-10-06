Sever The Servants – Sever The Servants (Album – Produkt 42 Productions)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, EBM, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Sever The Servants resulted from the collaborative efforts between American artists Hide Tepes (Carrion) and Mike Nolen (Hitchcock Guillotine, Long After Midnight). After having released a few singles they now have this album -which rather looks as a mini-album, ready.

Content: The sound is a sonic osmosis between old-styled EBM and Industrial music. The main characteristic is the slow tempo and the dark, overwhelming, atmosphere hanging over the work. The vocals have been produced in a ghost-like way.

+ + + : Sever The Servants deals with an atypical music format, which is not easy to label. It however shows the originality of the band. I don’t want to compare the band to another, but I think this is the kind of production appealing for fans of Instans. There’s a similar approach in the experiment with EBM. It also has a minimal touch I like.

– – – : The work is missing a true climax.

Conclusion: Sever The Servants is a project I want to keep an eye on; this is the kind of composition I like for being out of the box.

Best songs: “Dread Bloom”, “Cruel World”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/severtheservants

Label: www.facebook.com/Produkt42Pro