The Pixel Rain release debut album ‘A Sense of Danger’

The Pixel Rain release their debut album “A Sense of Danger” on 29 October 2026 on Bandcamp, an eight-track record led by Aron Siegler.

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The Pixel Rain release their debut album “A Sense of Danger” on 29 October 2026 on Bandcamp. The eight-track record closes out a rollout of advance singles the Southeast London project has run since June, mixing dark electronics, post-punk and synthpop.

The Pixel Rain is led by Aron Siegler, a Hungarian musician based in Southeast London, who combines guitar, electronics and industrial textures with a pop sense of melody, citing The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Horrors among his guitar reference points. The album gathers the four singles released ahead of it, starting with “Last” on 19 June 2026, a track built around authority figures surveying a world of their own making, with a video shot in Hungary. “Glitching Sky” followed on 2 October as the fourth and final advance single, pushing Siegler’s electronic side toward futurepop and synthwave, with Siegler citing VNV Nation and Chvrches as reference points for the track.

<a href="https://thepixelrain.bandcamp.com/album/a-sense-of-danger-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Sense Of Danger by The Pixel Rain</a>

‘A Sense of Danger’ tracklist

“Sacrifice” “Last” “All The Lovers” “A Sense Of Danger” “Danse Macabre” “Pieces Of Love” “Glitching Sky” “All Night Long”

About The Pixel Rain

The Pixel Rain is the project of Aron Siegler, a musician from Hungary now based in Southeast London, who mixes dark electronics and post-punk. The rollout toward “A Sense of Danger” began with “Last” on 19 June 2026, the first track released from the album, followed by “Sacrifice” and the title track “A Sense of Danger” as further advance singles. “Glitching Sky,” released 2 October 2026, closed the advance campaign before the full album’s release on 29 October. The eight-track “A Sense of Danger” is The Pixel Rain’s first full-length release.

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