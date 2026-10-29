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Grove Anemone and DustCats release the album “Terroir Unterbreslau” on 30 October 2026 through Ubocze Rec., a netlabel based in Wroclaw, Poland. The eight-track record mixes ambient, industrial and drone textures and is available digitally on Bandcamp.

The album is a collaboration between Jakub Sobieralski, who records as Grove Anemone, and Jakub Knoll, who records as DustCats. Its title plays on the German name for Wroclaw, Breslau, and continues the pair’s work exploring the city through sound. In their own description of the record, the two describe a city as a body under strain:

“A city is a vast body. Heavy, bloated, overheated. Made of concrete, glass, badly healed scars, full of splinters and fingernails digging into its skin. After the rain, it sweats rust from cracked gutters, flooding tunnels and garages.”

They extend the image to the people who pass through that body: “Those who belong here and those still learning the names of the stops. Bringing the whole world together, if only for a moment, in a single queue for bread.” The pair describe the record’s sense of place as split between two layers of the same city, “our Besźel and Ul Qoma, two cities stitched together with crooked basting stitches. One shines by day. The other breathes beneath it.”

<a href="https://chlk1.bandcamp.com/album/terroir-unterbreslau" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Terroir Unterbreslau by Grove Anemone | DustCats</a>

‘Terroir Unterbreslau’ tracklist

“Szczury” “Nocny Gaj” “Pantografy” “Niemcy w ścianach (strzeż się)” “Nasyp” “Fosa” “Rytuał na skwerku” “Poniemieckie”

About Grove Anemone and DustCats

Grove Anemone is the recording name of Jakub Sobieralski. Besides “Terroir Unterbreslau,” he has released the albums “Blurring” and “After Hours, No Labels” through Ubocze Rec. DustCats is the recording name of Jakub Knoll, who has previously worked with Hye-gang on the collaborative releases “Tired with all these, for restful death I cry” and, together with Rozmaryn, “Ashes,” both also out on Ubocze Rec.

Ubocze Rec. is a nonprofit netlabel and art collective based in Wroclaw, Poland, that releases music on digital formats, CD, CDr and cassette, and organizes concerts and events in the city alongside its catalogue. “Terroir Unterbreslau” is the pair’s first full collaborative album under both names, arriving as the latest release on a roster that has grown to include acts such as Skutki Uboczne, Sewagesurfers and Giorgio Fazer.

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