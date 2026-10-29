Black Doldrums confirm mainland European tour dates for April and May 2027, in support of their album “Repetition Compulsion,” out 13 November.

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Black Doldrums have confirmed a run of mainland European tour dates for April and May 2027, in support of their album “Repetition Compulsion”, out 13 November 2026 through Fuzz Club Records. The London post-punk trio’s current itinerary lists fourteen shows across the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Austria, with further dates still to be announced.

“Repetition Compulsion” closes the band’s “State of Mind Trilogy,” a three-album exploration of identity, memory and human connection that began with 2022’s “Dead Awake” and continued on 2024’s “In Limerence.” The tour follows Black Doldrums’ first single from the album, “Repetition.”

<a href="https://blackdoldrums.bandcamp.com/album/repetition-compulsion" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Repetition Compulsion by Black Doldrums</a>

Black Doldrums tour dates

14.04.2027 – Maastricht, NL – 043 Muziekgieterij

15.04.2027 – Groningen, NL – Vera

16.04.2027 – Venlo, NL – Kalt & Duuster, Grenswerk

17.04.2027 – Siegen, DE – Beautiful Vortex Festival

18.04.2027 – Berlin, DE – Urban Spree

19.04.2027 – Kusel, DE – Kinett

20.04.2027 – Hannover, DE – Cafe Glocksee

21.04.2027 – Copenhagen, DK – Raahuset

22.04.2027 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

23.04.2027 – Stockholm, SE – Klubb DOD

24.04.2027 – Jonkoping, SE – The Hush Hush Club

27.04.2027 – Bielefeld, DE – Freak Culture Club

28.04.2027 – Kronach, DE – Tiger Lounge

30.04.2027 – Vienna, AT – Lot

01.05.2027 – Heidenheim, DE

More dates are due to be added to the run.

About Black Doldrums

Black Doldrums is a post-punk trio from London, UK, built around the creative and personal partnership of Kevin Gibbard and Sophie Landers. The band released its debut album, “Dead Awake,” in 2022, followed by “In Limerence” in 2024, both through Fuzz Club Records. “Repetition Compulsion,” out 13 November 2026, closes the “State of Mind Trilogy” that runs across all three albums. The band’s April and May 2027 European dates follow heavy UK and European touring behind the first two records in the trilogy.

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