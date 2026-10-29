Sexsomnia release single ‘Subspace’

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Montreal darkwave trio Sexsomnia released the single “Subspace” on 28 October, the first preview of the band’s upcoming EP “Raven(ous),” expected in early 2027.

Philip Faith recorded, engineered and mixed the track and wrote its lyrics; Martin Bowes of Attrition mastered it at The Cage Studios in the UK. Faith takes the sole lead vocal, a first for a Sexsomnia single after earlier releases paired his voice with guest vocalists. “Subspace is the Eden of the senses,” Faith said of the track. The single arrived alongside a companion video.

<a href="https://sexsomnia.bandcamp.com/track/subspace-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Subspace by SEXSOMNIA</a>

About Sexsomnia

Sexsomnia formed in Montreal, Canada, in October 2021, built around Philip Faith (bass guitars, drum programming, keyboards, vocals) and Pat Gaudette (bass guitars), with Michael K. Rien (electronic percussion, synthesizers) joining soon after. The trio builds its sound on two bass guitars instead of a lead guitar, pairing darkwave electronics and dancefloor rhythms with influences including The Cure, Joy Division, Propaganda and Ladytron. Faith has also worked with Decoded Feedback, Third Realm, Edward Ka-Spel, Oneiroid Psychosis and Blind Agony; Gaudette has played with Unruled, Hexapheen and NowFuture; Rien runs the electronic project Earth Chronicles and was formerly in the nu-metal band Special Ops.

The band’s debut album, “Transcendent,” came out in 2024 through French label Manic Depression Records. In August 2025, Sexsomnia released the “Forbidden” EP, featuring guest vocalists Marita Volodina of Stridulum and Isabelle Young alongside an Attrition remix of “Nigrum Viduam,” with Bowes again handling mastering. “Subspace,” released 28 October 2026, is the first single from the forthcoming “Raven(ous)” EP.

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