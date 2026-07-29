The Faded Trees release debut EP ‘Strange Summer’
Post-punk and shoegaze project The Faded Trees release their debut EP “Strange Summer,” four tracks pairing dense guitars with melancholic atmospheres.
Independent post-punk and shoegaze project The Faded Trees released a debut EP, “Strange Summer”, moving between post-punk tension and immersive shoegaze textures.
The EP runs four tracks: “The Faded Trees,” “Vision Of Nothing,” “Strange Summer” and “Sometimes.” The project centers on dense, layered guitars, hypnotic bass lines and melancholic atmospheres, favoring intensity over immediacy.
A DIY record built on contrast
“Strange Summer” was born from a contrast between the surface light of summer and a quiet unease underneath, according to the project. The EP reflects a self-produced, DIY approach, with close attention paid to both sonic depth and visual identity.
About The Faded Trees
The Faded Trees is an independent post-punk and shoegaze project built around dense, layered guitar work and melancholic atmosphere. “Strange Summer” is the project’s debut release, a four-track EP self-produced and self-released via Bandcamp and streaming platforms.
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