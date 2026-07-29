July 29, 2026

The Faded Trees release debut EP ‘Strange Summer’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 29, 2026

Post-punk and shoegaze project The Faded Trees release their debut EP “Strange Summer,” four tracks pairing dense guitars with melancholic atmospheres.

The Faded Trees 'Strange Summer' EP cover art
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Independent post-punk and shoegaze project The Faded Trees released a debut EP, “Strange Summer”, moving between post-punk tension and immersive shoegaze textures.

The EP runs four tracks: “The Faded Trees,” “Vision Of Nothing,” “Strange Summer” and “Sometimes.” The project centers on dense, layered guitars, hypnotic bass lines and melancholic atmospheres, favoring intensity over immediacy.

A DIY record built on contrast

“Strange Summer” was born from a contrast between the surface light of summer and a quiet unease underneath, according to the project. The EP reflects a self-produced, DIY approach, with close attention paid to both sonic depth and visual identity.

About The Faded Trees

The Faded Trees is an independent post-punk and shoegaze project built around dense, layered guitar work and melancholic atmosphere. “Strange Summer” is the project’s debut release, a four-track EP self-produced and self-released via Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

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