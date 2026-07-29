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Italian electro-acoustic sound sculptor Gino Fioravanti released “Altitudes” under his Aglaia project via Projekt Records. The album runs 86 minutes across six tracks and is Fioravanti’s seventh release for the label, and his 89th album overall.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/altitudes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Altitudes by Aglaia</a>

The tracklist runs “Unicorn,” “Novilunio,” “Mediumship,” “Anemoi,” “Lines in the Sky” and “Advent.” Fioravanti mixed processed acoustic instruments with subtle electronics to build what the label describes as a “mysterious mandala” of sound.

Meditative pieces built around ‘altitudes’

Fioravanti describes the album as contemplation music meant to open visions and stimulate intuitions and moods rather than function as conventional ambient wallpaper. “I understand meditation music as a continuum, a mass of sound capable of inducing states of mental emptiness, trance, and emotional detachment,” he says of his approach. Each track explores a different sense of “height,” from the pastoral “Unicorn” to the wind-associated “Anemoi,” named for the Greek deities of the four cardinal winds.

About Aglaia

Aglaia is the ambient project of Italian electro-acoustic composer Gino Fioravanti. “Altitudes” marks his seventh full-length for Projekt Records and his 89th album release overall, continuing a body of work built around processed acoustic instrumentation layered with electronics. The album is available as a name-your-price download via Bandcamp.

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