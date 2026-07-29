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Finnish Gothic Rock act Hateful Chains will release a new single, “Entities,” on August 7, 2026. The song is the band’s first written fully collaboratively, combining a swing/shuffle beat with a 7/4 time signature.

“Entities” grew out of an idea by guitarist Kimmo Laaksonen to pair the shuffle groove with the odd meter, with vocalist Flora Kok then contributing lyrics and a chorus. The band describes the track’s subject as things that always come back to haunt you: “the entities you thought you’d cast away have returned and they are waiting for an opportunity to take you back. In fact, they never left in the first place: they were lurking inside your walls all this time.” The imitating vocal lines and odd timing build a strange, eerie atmosphere, with elements of Southern Rock adding a threatening edge.

First collaborative songwriting credit for the band

“Entities” was written by Flora Kok and Kimmo Laaksonen together, with lyrics by Kok and arrangement credited to the full band. The single is released via Eight Floor Music (FI-KL5-26-00005).

About Hateful Chains

Hateful Chains was launched in Finland in 2018. The band combines the dark sounds and aesthetics of Goth with elements of Indie Rock and Metal. They signed with Danse Macabre Records in 2020 and released their debut album, “Invite,” in 2021, followed by a second album, “Lambs and Goats,” in 2025. In 2026 Hateful Chains made their first appearance at Wave Gotik Treffen. The band is Flora Kok on vocals, keyboards and acoustic guitars, Kimmo Laaksonen on guitars, Jani Ilander on bass and Jani Vilhunen on drums. “Entities” continues the band’s run of singles following “Lambs and Goats,” with the collaborative writing process marking a new step for the group.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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