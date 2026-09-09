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FiXT releases Scandroid’s cover of Celldweller’s “Jericho” on 9 September 2026 as a digital single, the second transmission from Klayton’s upcoming Scandroid album “Lost Horizon.” The cover reworks the original into a fusion of post-punk, gothic rock and retro-futuristic synthwave, pairing synthesizers and heavy guitars with driving rhythms and a cinematic atmosphere.

<a href="https://scandroid.bandcamp.com/album/lost-horizon-transmission-02-jericho-feat-celldweller" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jericho by Scandroid</a>

“My next single is a Scandroid cover of Celldweller’s ‘Jericho.’ I wanted to approach this song by mashing retro styles I loved, like punk, post-punk, and new wave into something that is clearly and uniquely different from the original Celldweller version of the song,” Klayton stated.

Klayton wrote and produced “Jericho,” with Joel Wanasek mixing the track and Maor Appelbaum handling mastering; Cory Todd created the cover art, and Celldweller Music holds the publishing credit. The original “Jericho” appeared on Celldweller‘s 2015 album “End of an Empire.” Celldweller most recently released the single “Respawn” from the forthcoming album “GOD MODE.”

Scandroid released an accompanying lyric video for “Jericho” on YouTube, and the single streams on Spotify and other major platforms. “Jericho” follows May 2026’s “Lost in the Stars” as the second transmission from “Lost Horizon,” Klayton’s fourth Scandroid studio album, set in the year 2525. A world-building novella by authors Joshua Viola and Sean Eads accompanies the album, alongside planned physical formats including Mini-Disc, cassette, CD and vinyl; “Lost Horizon” is expected in 2027. FiXT also offers a “Lost Horizon” season pass on EVEN, with bonus tracks and early access to further singles ahead of the full album.

About Scandroid

Klayton, an artist and producer from Detroit, Michigan, best known for his Celldweller project, launched Scandroid in 2013 together with producer Varien (Nick Pittsinger), releasing the debut single “Salvation Code” on 6 August 2013 and the single “Datastream” that December. Varien left the project in August 2014 to focus on his own music, leaving Klayton as Scandroid’s sole member. The self-titled debut album, “Scandroid,” followed on 11 November 2016 and reached No. 20 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 5 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart; Side-Line reviewed the album on its CD release. The remix collection “Dreams of Neo-Tokyo” arrived in March 2017, followed by the second Scandroid album, “Monochrome”, on 27 October 2017, which reached No. 18 on Heatseekers and No. 3 on the Top Dance/Electronic Album Sales chart. Klayton released the EPs “The Darkness” (2018) and “The Light” (2019), combining them into the double album “The Darkness and the Light” in December 2020, followed by the remix collection “Dreams of Darkness, Visions of Light” in November 2021. Scandroid is one of several outlets for Klayton’s music alongside Celldweller, Circle of Dust and FreqGen. Scandroid returned in May 2026 with the single “Lost in the Stars,” the first transmission from the planned fourth studio album “Lost Horizon,” and now follows it with “Jericho,” the second transmission from that album, out now on FiXT, the label Klayton co-founded with James Rhodes in 2006.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com