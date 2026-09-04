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Los Angeles punk/EBM trio Purest Form released its EP “RESISTANCE” on Dais Records on 4 September 2026, closing the six-track set with a cover of The Prodigy’s “Breathe,” a song the band has performed live for some time. The EP is Purest Form’s second release and its first for Dais Records, following a self-titled debut EP in 2024.

<a href="https://purestform.bandcamp.com/album/resistance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RESISTANCE by Purest Form</a>

“RESISTANCE” runs “Animal,” “Break,” “Beyond Terror,” “More,” “Bass Resistance” and “Breathe.” Purest Form is Story Beeson (vocals), Madi Woodward (guitar, programming) and Riley Oikawa-Dahlson (bass), and the trio draws on members’ backgrounds in hardcore bands alongside a shared interest in industrial and techno production. The EP mixes serrated riffs with fractured breakbeats, basslines and heavy feedback, with nods to death metal and acid house, under Beeson’s shouted, anthemic vocals.

Recording took place sporadically through 2025, beginning while Beeson was still evacuated from her home during the Los Angeles wildfires. The band built sketches on computer before moving into open-ended sessions with longtime collaborator and producer Andrew Oswald. “A helpful and needed distraction during a pretty bleak year for the world,” said bassist Riley Oikawa-Dahlson. “It became the one thing that felt good to us. We explore some dark headspaces, but it’s also dance music.”

Vocalist Story Beeson connected the EP directly to the year’s events in Los Angeles, including the wildfires and ICE activity: “The nature and actions of our country are overwhelming, I can’t get away from the feeling of ‘what can we do to resist this at all costs?’ We have very radical fantasies across the board, making music that isn’t talking about what’s happening right now just feels unimportant to us.” Beeson also described the EP’s title track directly: “Resistance, less of an idea, more of an absolute action that has to be taken.”

Purest Form previously shared a video for “Animal,” the EP’s opening track, which Beeson also directed. Side-Line covered the Dais Records signing and the “Animal” video when it was announced.

Tour dates for Purest Form

Purest Form has the following live dates confirmed:

September 11, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Globe Theater, with Fiddlehead and Pity Sex

September 12, 2026 – Pioneertown, CA – Thrasher Death Match at Pappy & Harriet’s, with Circle Jerks and Melvins

September 18, 2026 – Austin, TX – Cold Waves Festival

September 25, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Cold Waves Festival

November 14, 2026 – Orange County, CA – Darker Waves Festival

About Purest Form

Purest Form formed in Los Angeles in 2023, when Madi Woodward and Story Beeson met while working at an independent venue in the city and bonded over a shared interest in underground music. Beeson also performs with Choking on Ash and Vacant Future, Woodward with Fury and Object of Affection, and Oikawa-Dahlson with Roman Candles and Pocketknife. The trio released a self-titled debut EP in 2024, built around heavy, distorted guitar and programmed percussion, and built a live reputation in the Los Angeles underground over the following two years. Purest Form signed to Dais Records in mid-2026 and shared the video for “Animal” ahead of the EP. “RESISTANCE,” released on 4 September 2026, is the band’s second EP and its first release for Dais Records, recorded through 2025 with producer Andrew Oswald and closing with the band’s cover of The Prodigy’s “Breathe.”

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