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Chelsea Wolfe, the American doom and gothic-folk artist, has announced her ninth studio album, The Dark, out August 21, 2026 on streaming services via Loma Vista Recordings, with CD and vinyl editions following on September 18, 2026. The announcement arrives with the lead single and opening track “Cold”, released alongside an official video.

<a href="https://chelseawolfe.bandcamp.com/album/the-dark" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Dark by Chelsea Wolfe</a>

“The Dark” was written with new co-writer Jennifer Decilveo alongside Wolfe’s longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm. The 10-track album also features contributions from Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails), Matt Chamberlain (Pearl Jam), Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint) and Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Nine Inch Nails, St Vincent). The tracklist runs: “Cold”, “Seethe”, “Humours”, “Swallower”, “Halo”, “The Dark”, “Turn The Key”, “I’m Not There”, “Death Is Not The End” and “Dancer In The Sky”.

“The Dark” and “Death Is Not The End” previously surfaced as a double a-side single, ahead of a 43-date North American and European tour that now supports the new album. Jonathan Hultén opens the US dates, while A.A. Williams supports the European leg. Ahead of the tour, Wolfe has also announced an intimate show at The Dome in London on August 18, two days before she headlines ArcTanGent festival.

Chelsea Wolfe ‘Cold’ video from ‘The Dark’

The “Cold” video is a séance-themed clip directed by Magdalena Wosinska. “The Dark” is available to pre-order.

Wolfe is also the current face of Heretic’s paranormal-themed perfume line, named “Ghosts”.

About Chelsea Wolfe

Chelsea Wolfe is an American singer and musician born in 1983 in Roseville, California, whose catalogue moves between dark folk, gothic rock, doom and electronic textures. She released her debut album, “The Grime and the Glow”, in 2010, followed by the electric folk of “Apokalypsis” (2011) and the stripped-back “Unknown Rooms: A Collection of Acoustic Songs” (2012). “Pain Is Beauty” (2013) added electronics to her sound, before “Abyss” (2015) moved toward heavier arrangements. Her fifth album, Hiss Spun (2017), was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou and featured members of Converge and Old Man Gloom alongside a Queens Of The Stone Age contributor. She returned to acoustic-leaning songwriting on “Birth Of Violence” (2019), then explored trip-hop-influenced atmospheres, produced with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, on “She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She” (2024). Wolfe has also collaborated with Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu and Converge, had music featured on HBO’s “Game of Thrones”, and co-scored A24’s film “X” with Tyler Bates. “The Dark”, her ninth studio album, follows “She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She” and marks her first album written with Jennifer Decilveo alongside Ben Chisholm.

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