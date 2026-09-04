September 4, 2026

Blutengel releases new single and video ‘Afterlife’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 4, 2026

Berlin darkwave band Blutengel releases the single and video “Afterlife” via Out Of Line Music, the third song from its album due in early 2027.

Blutengel "Afterlife" single cover art
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Berlin darkwave and synthpop band Blutengel released the single and video “Afterlife” on 4 September 2026 via Out Of Line Music. The track is the third single from Blutengel’s upcoming studio album, due in early 2027, following “The Devil” in October 2025 and “Schwarzer Engel” in June 2026.

Related newsBlutengel release full 'Schwarzer Engel' EP and CD via Out Of Line

“Afterlife” is a slow-building darkwave track built on melancholic, cinematic electronics carried by a steady pulse. The song combines layered synthesizer parts with a melodic hook, moving between an introspective verse structure and a club-ready tempo.

The single arrives ahead of Blutengel’s headline appearance at Dark Summer Open Air Vol. 2, at Wasserschloss Klaffenbach in Chemnitz, on 12 September 2026, with Chrom, Destroy Me Again and Ghostbells confirmed as support. Out Of Line Music describes the show as nearing a sellout.

About Blutengel

Blutengel was formed in Berlin in 1998 by singer Chris Pohl after he left Seelenkrank, and released its debut album, “Child of Glass,” in 1999. Ulrike Goldmann joined as co-vocalist in 2005 and remains in the band alongside Pohl. Blutengel has released its albums through Out Of Line Music, building a chart record in Germany that includes “Monument” (No. 4, 2013), “Omen” (No. 4, 2015), “Leitbild” (No. 4, 2017), “Un:Gott” (No. 2, 2019) and “Erlösung – The Victory of Light” (No. 4, 2021). Its most recent studio album, “Dämonen: Sturm,” was released in February 2025. Blutengel has since issued “The Devil,” “Schwarzer Engel” and now “Afterlife” as singles ahead of a new studio album planned for early 2027.

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