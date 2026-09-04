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Striped Light, the long-running collaborative project of English musician and producer Benge (Creep Show, Wrangler, John Foxx and the Maths), releases its debut album “For All This Beauty” on 6 November 2026 via MemeTune. The nine-track record of electronic pop gathers a rotating cast of vocalists and co-writers: Hannah Peel, Elizabeth Bernholz of Gazelle Twin, Serafina Steer, Tara Busch of I Speak Machine, Juliana Venter and Sam Genders of Tunng.

The album launches today with its first single, “Atoms”, featuring Tara Busch. Watch the video below.

Busch performs with Cabaret Voltaire (alongside Benge) on their final US tour this month. Describing the writing session behind “Atoms” and its sibling tracks, she stated: “I dream now that this record was realised when driving through the streets of LA at night, neon flashing by the peripheral of your eye, endless avenues and curtained windows […] I remember the recording session, down in Benge’s studio underneath the streets of Shoreditch.”

The songs date back to 2007, when Benge began writing electronic backing tracks and brought in Genders, then of Tunng, to write lyrics over them. Genders recalled the sessions at Benge’s Shoreditch studio: “It was one of my first co-writing jobs and I was super excited to be sitting in this black box room with floor to ceiling vintage synths on every wall, Benge sitting there in a tweed jacket. I would sing melody and lyric ideas until Benge was happy with them and the songs came together really quickly.”

Bernholz, who lends vocals to “Foolish,” described the track as a departure into a simpler pop mode. She commented: “This collaboration feels like a time capsule for innocence and nostalgia, made in a very different time and place, when I was trying to carve a very different sound of my own. I loved the chance to make something simple and sweet. Working with Benge’s beautiful, emotional synth arrangements, the song practically wrote itself and my vocals fell into place so naturally.”

Steer, who contributed “Echoes” and “Wake Up,” pointed to the creative circle around Benge’s old studio address as the record’s lasting mark on her. She said: “I have really fond memories of making the tracks with Benge at his studio in Coronet Street, Shoreditch. The record for me represents the ‘scene’ of amazing creativity and people around that studio and Benge – something I wasn’t so aware of at the time!”

Peel, who appears on “Dive Deep” and “The City,” linked the songs to a version of London that has since disappeared. She added: “It’s amazing how music can evoke such landscapes […] In an era that was less capitalised, no stag do’s or beanies, when artists ran the buildings and possibilities were endless.”

The full tracklist (catalog MEME26VA09) runs “Atoms” (feat. Tara Busch), “Foolish” (feat. Elizabeth Bernholz), “Between the Trees” (feat. Tara Busch), “Dive Deep” (feat. Hannah Peel), “Echoes” (feat. Serafina Steer), “Motorcade” (feat. Tara Busch), “The City” (feat. Hannah Peel), “Wake Up” (feat. Serafina Steer) and “Sleep” (feat. Juliana Venter). Additional musicians on the record include bassist Kuma Harada, Minimoog player Max Middleton and guitarist Mike Lindsay of Tunng. The album’s artwork was created by John Foxx, with illustration by Eoin Richardson.

<a href="https://zackdagoba.bandcamp.com/album/striped-light-for-all-this-beauty" target="_blank" rel="noopener">For All This Beauty by Striped Light</a>

“For All This Beauty” is available to pre-order through Striped Light’s store ahead of its 6 November release.

About Striped Light

Striped Light is the collaborative pop project of Benge, the professional name of English musician and producer Benjamin David Edwards. Benge built his career from a home studio collecting vintage synthesisers and drum machines, releasing his own instrumental electronic albums from the mid-1990s and founding the label Expanding Records. His base of operations, MemeTune Studios, began life in a complex under the streets of Shoreditch, East London, before relocating to Cornwall, where he now lives and works.

Striped Light grew out of Benge’s parallel love of 1970s and 1980s electronic pop. In 2007, working from his Shoreditch studio, he began writing electronic backing tracks and enlisted Sam Genders of Tunng, whom he knew through Genders’ bandmate Mike Lindsay, to write lyrics over them. Over the following years Benge auditioned and recorded versions of the songs with a rotating group of singers he had met and worked with, including Hannah Peel, Elizabeth Bernholz of Gazelle Twin, Serafina Steer, Juliana Venter and Tara Busch of I Speak Machine, several of whom also produced or co-produced their own early records at his studio. In 2011 Benge travelled to Los Angeles to record Busch’s parts in a vintage studio there. Bassist Kuma Harada, Minimoog player Max Middleton and Tunng guitarist Mike Lindsay filled out the arrangements, and John Foxx, with whom Benge would later form John Foxx and the Maths, created the album’s artwork.

The Striped Light songs were largely complete by the early 2010s but were set aside as Benge worked through a run of other collaborations, among them John Foxx and the Maths, Wrangler (with Stephen Mallinder of Cabaret Voltaire and Phil Winter of Tunng) and Creep Show (Wrangler with John Grant), alongside his own solo albums and production work. In 2023, at the prompting of his manager Steve Malins, Benge revisited the old mixes and began remixing them at his newly rebuilt MemeTune Studio in Cornwall. That work has become “For All This Beauty,” out 6 November 2026 on MemeTune – a Striped Light album nearly 20 years in the making.

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