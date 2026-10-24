October 24, 2026

Dual Analog releases single ‘Walk On Water’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026

Seattle band Dual Analog released “Walk On Water” on October 23, 2026, the first single from its forthcoming album “Primal Grill.”

Dual Analog releases single 'Walk On Water'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Seattle band Dual Analog released “Walk On Water” on October 23, 2026, the first single from its forthcoming album “Primal Grill.” The band describes its sound as “turbowave,” a label it coined for its own music.

Related newsDual Analog unveils 'Pale Visage' video by Skye Warden

“Walk On Water” is built around world-influenced percussion, electronics, clean guitars and seven-string riffs under the band’s vocals, moving between groove and weight. The track states desire and ambition directly, through the line “If I need to become a God, then I’ll walk on water.” Dual Analog describes the song as reconnecting the sexuality and groove of its debut album, “Lust, Worship, and Desire,” with the band’s current identity, developed since its second album, “The Wheel.”

About Dual Analog

Dual Analog is a Seattle band that coined the term “turbowave” to describe its mix of darkwave, electropop, alternative and industrial sounds. Side-Line has followed the band since its 2023 video for “Neon Dreams”, tracking the singles “Long Divide” and “Slave” in 2024, followed by “Caverns of the Mind” and the band’s second album, “The Wheel”, released in October 2024.

Dual Analog followed “The Wheel” with the “Pale Visage” video by Skye Warden in November 2025. “Walk On Water,” released October 23, 2026, is the first single from the band’s next album, “Primal Grill,” and follows on from the band’s 2022 debut album, “Lust, Worship, and Desire.”

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

808 State to perform 'Quadrastate' in full at Manchester homecoming show

808 State to perform ‘Quadrastate’ in full at Manchester homecoming show

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026
Dismantled sets sixth album 'Endless' for 20 November

Dismantled sets sixth album ‘Endless’ for 20 November

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026
Thief sets fifth album 'Sermons from the Pit' for 27 November

Thief sets fifth album ‘Sermons from the Pit’ for 27 November

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026
Dual Analog releases single 'Walk On Water'

Dual Analog releases single ‘Walk On Water’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026
Döner 2 le Son releases debut album 'First Lesson'

Döner 2 le Son releases debut album ‘First Lesson’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026