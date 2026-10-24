Dual Analog releases single ‘Walk On Water’

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Seattle band Dual Analog released “Walk On Water” on October 23, 2026, the first single from its forthcoming album “Primal Grill.” The band describes its sound as “turbowave,” a label it coined for its own music.

“Walk On Water” is built around world-influenced percussion, electronics, clean guitars and seven-string riffs under the band’s vocals, moving between groove and weight. The track states desire and ambition directly, through the line “If I need to become a God, then I’ll walk on water.” Dual Analog describes the song as reconnecting the sexuality and groove of its debut album, “Lust, Worship, and Desire,” with the band’s current identity, developed since its second album, “The Wheel.”

<a href="https://dualanalogofficial.bandcamp.com/track/walk-on-water" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Walk On Water by Dual Analog</a>

About Dual Analog

Dual Analog is a Seattle band that coined the term “turbowave” to describe its mix of darkwave, electropop, alternative and industrial sounds. Side-Line has followed the band since its 2023 video for “Neon Dreams”, tracking the singles “Long Divide” and “Slave” in 2024, followed by “Caverns of the Mind” and the band’s second album, “The Wheel”, released in October 2024.

Dual Analog followed “The Wheel” with the “Pale Visage” video by Skye Warden in November 2025. “Walk On Water,” released October 23, 2026, is the first single from the band’s next album, “Primal Grill,” and follows on from the band’s 2022 debut album, “Lust, Worship, and Desire.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com