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Goetia is a Turkish band I hadn’t heard of before. I discovered that they have released four singles since last year and are now launching their debut album, “Saligia”, featuring seven tracks -dealing with the 7 deadly sins. Incidentally, the four previously released singles are also included on the album.

Their influences clearly lie within the broad realm of EBM. While the tracks remain rudimentary and minimal in their composition, some feature appealing, icy sounds. This is a fine example of a band getting the absolute most out of limited resources. The best proof of this is the track “Haris”, which stands out significantly and packs more punch than the other songs. Another distinctive feature of the production is that the vocals are delivered in their native language, with the exception of one German passage.

Goetia certainly still has some work to do when it comes to the overall mix and production, but “Saligia” already sounds quite good and, above all, promising. I look forward to seeing what comes next. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Haris”:

<a href="https://goetiatr.bandcamp.com/track/haris" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Haris by Goetia</a>

About Goetia

Goetia is a darkwave band based in Ankara, Türkiye, working around themes of occultism, inner conflict, and existential decay. The band combines darkwave, EBM, and industrial elements into a cold, immersive sound built on hypnotic rhythms, analog-inspired synthesizers, and minimal structures. Music and production on the group’s material are credited to Berent Oral and Tolgahan Pehlivanlı, with Pehlivanlı also handling lyrics, vocals, and mixing. A founding date has not been confirmed.

Goetia released four singles ahead of its debut album: “Esans”, “Nihil”, “Döngü”, and “Nektar”. The band’s debut full-length, “Saligia”, followed on April 3, 2026 through Tamar Records. The title is a Latin acronym for the seven deadly sins (Superbia, Avaritia, Luxuria, Invidia, Gula, Ira, Acedia), and the seven-track album is built around that theme, with mastering by Uğur Yelkenci and cover artwork by Nuryağmur Candar.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com