October 24, 2026

Döner 2 le Son releases debut album ‘First Lesson’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 24, 2026

Bordeaux duo Döner 2 le Son released its debut album “First Lesson” on October 23, 2026, via Sea of Flames Records, blending cold wave, rock and dub.

Döner 2 le Son releases debut album 'First Lesson'
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Bordeaux duo Döner 2 le Son released its debut album, “First Lesson”, on October 23, 2026, via Sea of Flames Records. The ten-track record moves between rock, cold wave, Latin and Middle Eastern music, and dub.

Döner 2 le Son is Rico da Halvarez, who plays samples, machines, synths, bass, guembasse and percussion, and Milos Asian, who handles guitars, keyboards, vocals, lyrics, arrangements, drums and percussion. “First Lesson” includes guest contributions from Ben Ransom on trumpet, Jean-Marc Pierna on percussion and vocalist Oo’. The album follows the singles “Zagreb,” released October 9, 2026, and a momomo remix of “Amor Universal,” due November 6, 2026.

Sea of Flames Records, the label behind the release, is run by Milos Asian under the name he previously used for his label La Cassette.

About Döner 2 le Son

Döner 2 le Son is a duo from Bordeaux, France, formed by Rico da Halvarez and Milos Asian. The two musicians met at the bar El Inca while playing in the band Aléatoire between 2002 and 2005, then reconnected in 2017 through the project Éduquez vos fils. Improvised sessions at Kitchen Studio led them to found Döner 2 le Son as a duo, built around a blend of rock, cold wave, Middle Eastern sounds, dub, electronics and world music.

“First Lesson,” the band’s debut album, arrived October 23, 2026, on Sea of Flames Records, the label Milos Asian runs under a new name after previously operating as La Cassette. The twelve-track project, six of its songs previously unreleased, is preceded by the singles “Zagreb” and a momomo remix of “Amor Universal,” and features guest musicians Ben Ransom, Jean-Marc Pierna and Oo’.

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