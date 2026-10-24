Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

808 State will play a homecoming show, “Timelines,” at New Century Hall, Manchester, on 11 December 2026, performing their 1989 mini-album “Quadrastate” in full for the first time. Toolshed, a project led by 808 State’s Graham Massey, opens the night.

The show runs across three sets: Toolshed, “Quadrastate” performed in full as “808 State Modular,” and a “Classics & Catalogue” set as “808 State Expanded.” “Quadrastate,” originally released in 1989 and reissued by Rephlex Records in 2008, included the tracks “Disco State,” “Fire Cracker,” “106,” “State Ritual,” “State to State” and the original version of “Pacific State.” “Pacific State” reached number one on the Top Dance Album Charts on 4 November 1989 after entering at number 10 in September.

Graham Massey said of the set: “This early mini album is considered a cornerstone album of UK electronica – as indicated by Aphex Twin’s Rephlex label reissuing it on its 20th anniversary. After the acid onslaught of our debut ‘Newbuild,’ Quadrastate introduced new directions for the Atari-generation, including the iconic Pacific State. We will perform this part of the show as a pure electronic gig using some of the original equipment.”

This is the third consecutive year 808 State has held an annual residency at New Century Hall, following sold-out shows built around the albums “90” (1990) and “ex:el” (1991). Tickets for “Timelines” are on sale now; doors open at 6pm with a 10pm curfew.

About 808 State

808 State formed in Manchester in 1988, founded by Graham Massey, Martin Price and Gerald Simpson. Their debut album, “Newbuild,” became an early milestone in UK electronica and influenced the city’s acid house scene. The follow-up mini-album, “Quadrastate” (1989), included “Pacific State,” which became an anthem at the Haçienda before reaching Radio 1 daytime airplay. Paul Morley signed the band to ZTT in 1989, leading to the albums “90” (1990) and “ex:el” (1991).

808 State, still led by Massey, marked the 35th anniversary of “90” with a sold-out New Century Hall show in 2024 and followed it with an “ex:el” nationwide tour and a second sold-out New Century Hall date in 2025. The band’s “Timelines” show on 11 December 2026 extends that run to “Quadrastate.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com