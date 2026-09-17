Aggrotech project Subliminal Code released an official video for “Behind the Mask”, the title track from its Neon Retro Records single.

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Aggrotech and dark electro project Subliminal Code released an official video for “Behind the Mask“, the title track from the single issued through Neon Retro Records on July 31, 2026. Side-Line covered the single’s five-track remix package when a People Theatre remix, an Elektroterapi remix, a club version and a Dominator remix were added on August 16; the video now gives the title track its own visual counterpart.

The project describes its sound as combining “Industrial, Aggrotech, Dark Electro, EBM and Hard Techno”, and says “Behind the Mask” continues that direction with “a cinematic visual concept inspired by classic psychological horror and 80s slasher cinema.”

<a href="https://subliminalcode.bandcamp.com/album/behind-the-mask-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Behind the Mask by Subliminal Code</a>

About Subliminal Code

Subliminal Code was founded at the start of 2010 by Raul Jose Padron and Raul Junior Padron, drawing on EBM, industrial, metal and synthpop; the twin brothers trace their roots to Venezuela, with the project now based between Venezuela and Hungary. Side-Line has followed the project’s chronology from the “Malevolencia” single in 2020 through the “The Cancer Of The World Is Human Beings” album in 2021 and on to the “Behind the Mask” single and its remix package this year. “Behind the Mask” is the first Subliminal Code release to carry Neon Retro Records, and the new video is its first official visual.

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