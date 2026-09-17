Los Angeles club Das Bunker marks its 30th anniversary in October 2026 with Combichrist at Catch One, a Nine Inch Sails boat cruise and a Halloween party.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles club Das Bunker marks its 30th anniversary this October with three events: a Catch One show headlined by Combichrist on October 2, a Nine Inch Nails-themed boat cruise called Nine Inch Sails on October 10, and a Halloween dance party on October 31.

Combichrist headlines Das Bunker’s 30th anniversary at Catch One

Combichrist returns to Das Bunker for the first time since 2009 to headline the club’s official 30th anniversary show at Catch One on October 2. The set draws on the band’s first three albums, “The Joy of Gunz” (2003), “Everybody Hates You” (2005) and “What The Fuck Is Wrong With You People?” (2007). Richmond, Virginia’s The Treasury, whose sound mixes EBM, synth-punk, post-punk and 1990s techno, opens. Das Bunker resident DJs Mimi Cry, IHX, Franck H Bomb and The Operative play the rest of the 21+ night, which runs from 9pm to 3am.

A Nine Inch Nails boat cruise and a Halloween party close out the month

On October 10, Nine Inch Sails departs from Long Beach, California, the port city where Das Bunker started as a club. Das Bunker offshoot 90s Goth Klub and Depeche Boat present the 21+, three-hour, two-room cruise: DJ Bractune plays Nine Inch Nails on the outdoor deck while DJ Eser covers goth, darkwave and new wave on the second room.

The anniversary month closes on October 31 with a Halloween party at Catch One, presented by 90s Goth Klub and Body Rhythm across two rooms of goth, darkwave and new wave. DJs J Bractune, Rev.John and Angel Tears play the 21+ event.

About Das Bunker

Das Bunker was founded in Long Beach, California on October 22, 1996, to spotlight industrial and related genres that other Los Angeles clubs overlooked before relocating its regular night to Catch One. Over three decades the club has hosted Front 242 and other established industrial and EBM acts alongside emerging names, and has run recurring nights including History of Industrial, Summer Massive and Das Bunker Star Wars Night. Its coverage has included the Los Angeles Times, Vice and Post Punk. Side-Line covered Das Bunker’s 29th anniversary last October, when Unter Null headlined at Catch One. This year’s 30th anniversary run adds Combichrist, a Nine Inch Nails cruise and a Halloween party to that annual tradition.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com