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Young Medicine has signed a multi-album deal with FiXT, and the partnership opens with the re-release of “Immolator,” out now on the label. The Kansas City, Missouri trio pairs retro-styled synthesizers with hard rock and metalcore guitar work, and “Immolator” was first released in November 2025 through FiXT’s synthwave imprint FiXT Neon before returning now under the new deal.

“Immolator” runs on thumping double-bass drums and crunchy guitar riffs under a chorus built from bright, retro synth lines, with the vocal shifting from a sung verse into screamed sections in the chorus and bridge. FiXT describes the track as “a high-energy collision of hard rock, metalcore, and alternative metal that pairs retro-inspired synthesizers with heavy guitars.” A visualizer for the song is streaming on YouTube.

<a href="https://youngmedicine.bandcamp.com/track/immolator" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Immolator by Young Medicine</a>

“Immolator” is out now on all platforms through FiXT.

About Young Medicine

Young Medicine is a synth rock band from Kansas City, Missouri, made up of Bret Liber, Josh Hurst and Michael McEvoy. The band builds its sound around retro synthesizer tones layered with heavy guitars and hard rock and metalcore rhythm sections, mixing hooks from pop and rock songwriting with double-bass drumming and screamed vocal passages. Young Medicine first released “Immolator” in November 2025 through FiXT Neon, the synthwave-focused imprint of FiXT, the independent label founded in 2006 by Klayton of Celldweller. FiXT’s roster includes Celldweller, Scandroid, The Anix, The Browning and Rabbit Junk, among others, and its catalogue has been used in Westworld, Iron Man, Deadpool, John Wick and Call of Duty. The new multi-album deal makes Young Medicine a signed act on FiXT’s main roster, with “Immolator” as the first release under the agreement.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com