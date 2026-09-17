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Electronic duo ZoZo released the two-track EP “TR-3B” on September 15, 2026, together with a music video for the title track directed by John Mannion. The EP holds “Rezorpt Into The Frequency” and “TR-3B”; ZoZo wrote, performed and produced it, and Beau Thomas mastered it.

The video follows the activity of an alleged secret government aircraft rumored to have existed since the 1990s, staging a surreal abduction across shifting experiments and hallucinatory imagery that touches on hidden knowledge, extraterrestrial contact and dimensional timeline shifts. The duo describes the EP itself as “a result of many years of research into the realms of the paranormal, metaphysics, unexplained phenomena, and ET contact”, built from fluid passages, splintered rhythms and futuristic imagery.

<a href="https://zozo-source.bandcamp.com/album/tr-3b" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TR-3B by ZoZo</a>

About ZoZo

ZoZo is the duo of Zoe Wardlaw and John Mannion, who started the project in New York City in 2016 and are now based in the Mojave Desert. Both members have backgrounds as classically trained performers and in the noise and experimental underground, which they carry into a vocal-driven electronic sound built on complex rhythms, processed vocals and unconventional song structures. The project’s debut single “Faceshuttle”, made with Bayley Sweitzer, appeared on December 4, 2020, ahead of the debut EP “Simulations of Self” on January 14, 2021; the single “Blood-Brain Barrier” followed in 2022. ZoZo’s work has been covered by Sermon 3 Recordings, The Wire, Ears to Feed and A Closer Listen. “TR-3B” is the project’s first release since “Simulations of Self”.

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