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Ukrainian modern metal band Ignea have released a new single, Prefab, featuring Andy LaPlegua of Combichrist. The track is the third single from Ignea’s upcoming album “Monumental,” due October 23, 2026 via Napalm Records, and pairs Ignea vocalist Helle Bohdanova with LaPlegua on an industrial metal cut built around aggrotech and electro-industrial textures.

“Prefab” looks at architecture and collective memory, themes that run through “Monumental,” which the band describes as centered on nostalgia. Bohdanova wrote the lyrics; the music was composed by keyboardist Yevhenii Zhytniuk with additional contributions from Bohdanova.

Bohdanova commented on the track: “‘Prefab’ reflects on the darker side of nostalgia – prefabricated socialist buildings, originally meant to give everyone a roof over their heads. But like many socialist ideals, the concept was flawed at its core: uniform, industrial, stripping people of individuality and personal choice, making them feel like ants inside their own homes. Remnants of this architecture still stand across Europe – from Ukraine and Poland, from Germany to France. As Ukrainians from a post-Soviet country, we grew up surrounded by the physical remains of a system that promised a bright future and delivered the opposite. In the ‘Prefab’ video, we wanted to convey the feeling of a confined, uniform space, a cramped room representing a typical Soviet apartment, where only the tenants ever change. When we shaped the demo, we were basically hearing Andy’s vocals in the back of our minds, and we’re so glad he agreed to lend his voice. Having Combichrist as part of the industrial metal track on our upcoming album […]”

Andy LaPlegua formed Combichrist in 2003 as a solo studio project, building it into one of the touchstone acts of the aggrotech and industrial metal scenes alongside his other projects Icon of Coil and Panzer AG. Combichrist’s most recent album, “The Venom In The Mouth Of God,” was announced via Out Of Line Music earlier in 2026, following singles including “Demons Wanna Be Summoned” with King 810 and “Feraline.”

“Monumental” is Ignea’s second full-length album, following 2023’s “Dreams of Lands Unseen.” Writing and recording took place largely during the winter of 2025-2026, amid icy temperatures and long power outages in Kyiv during the full-scale war in Ukraine. Bohdanova described the record’s concept: “Back in the 17th century, nostalgia was considered a deadly disease – and in many ways, it still is. Much of this album was inspired by modernist architecture – concrete giants built to signal progress and a brighter future, now slowly decaying.”

The album spans nine tracks: “Darkness,” “Dreams of Lands Unseen,” “Presence of the Past,” “Prefab” (feat. Combichrist), “What Buildings Dream of,” “I am in Hell,” “Between No Longer and Not Yet,” “Harmony Manufactured” (feat. Hiraes), and “Nadir.” Mixing and mastering were handled by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen, whose credits include Delain, Amaranthe, Volbeat, Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and Epica. “Monumental” arrives on translucent dark night blue splatter vinyl with booklet, solid silver vinyl, CD jewelcase, a CD/T-shirt bundle, and digitally, released via Napalm Records.

Ignea will support Evergrey’s “Architects Of A New Weave” European tour alongside Stellar Circuits starting in November, taking “Prefab” and the rest of “Monumental” to stages across Scandinavia, the UK and mainland Europe.

Ignea tour dates

11 November 2026 – Lund, Sweden – Mejeriet

12 November 2026 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kollektivet Livet

13 November 2026 – Linkoping, Sweden – Paletset

14 November 2026 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Filmstudion 2

15 November 2026 – Oslo, Norway – Salt

17 November 2026 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

18 November 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

19 November 2026 – Munich, Germany – Feierwerk

20 November 2026 – Vienna, Austria – Weberknecht

21 November 2026 – Milan, Italy – Slaughter Club

22 November 2026 – Aarau, Switzerland – KiFF

23 November 2026 – Antwerp, Belgium – Zappa

25 November 2026 – Southampton, UK – The Brook

26 November 2026 – Birmingham, UK – Asylum

27 November 2026 – London, UK – The Underworld

28 November 2026 – Leeds, UK – The Key Club

29 November 2026 – Dublin, Ireland – Opium

30 November 2026 – Belfast, UK – Limelight 2

1 December 2026 – Glasgow, UK – G2

2 December 2026 – Newcastle, UK – Anarchy Brew

3 December 2026 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

4 December 2026 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew

5 December 2026 – Nottingham, UK – Saltbox

7 December 2026 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

8 December 2026 – Trier, Germany – Mergener Hof

9 December 2026 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Substage

10 December 2026 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard

11 December 2026 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

12 December 2026 – Maastricht, Netherlands – Muziekgieterij

About Ignea

Ignea formed in Ukraine in 2013, releasing the EP “Sputnik” the same year. The band mixes melodic and progressive metal with symphonic, electronic and folk elements, building material around narrative concepts. Ignea’s debut full-length, “The Sign of Faith,” followed in 2017. The band’s early single “Alga,” released as a hymn referencing the Crimean Tatars’ battle cry after the annexation of Crimea, became the first original song by a Ukrainian metal band recorded with a full symphonic orchestra. Ignea’s second album, “The Realms of Fire and Death” (2020), was funded through the band’s Patreon page and was later named Ukraine’s metal album of the year. A split EP with Ersedu, “BESTIA,” followed in 2021.

After building an independent following through two albums and two EPs, Ignea signed to Napalm Records and released “Dreams of Lands Unseen” in 2023, an album dedicated to Ukrainian travel writer and photographer Sofia Yablonska. Despite the ongoing war, the band toured extensively, including a 43-date EU/UK run supporting Fear Factory, and has since played festivals including Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Bloodstock and Brutal Assault, alongside club dates with Cradle of Filth, Epica and Butcher Babies. Nine Ignea tracks also feature in the video game “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.” The current lineup is Helle Bohdanova (vocals), Yevhenii Zhytniuk (keyboards), Dmytro Vinnichenko (guitars) and Oleksandr Kamyshyn (bass). Ignea’s second full-length, “Monumental,” follows “Dreams of Lands Unseen” on October 23, 2026, led by the singles “Prefab” featuring Andy LaPlegua and its predecessors, and supported by the band’s November-December European tour with Evergrey.

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